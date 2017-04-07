Here’s another way of looking at Toronto’s froth: This actually is your father’s housing market.

It’s what comes next that’s the great unknown. But everyone from Finance Minister Bill Morneau on down hopes the outcome is different from Dad’s.

As this chart from Bank of Montreal illustrates, the fantastic rise in prices is near that of 1989, which preceded a meltdown that younger readers may have heard about from their parents.

“If there’s still any doubt that TO home prices are running too hot for their own good, note that price growth is now running almost in line with where Vancouver was before policy makers took action last year,” said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“Maybe even more concerningly, real price growth (now north of 30 per cent year over year) is pushing close to that seen at the heights in 1989 – think housing bubble, Sundin and the Nordiques.”

(For the younger set: Mats Sundin was a grand hockey player who went from the now-defunct Quebec Nordiques to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1994. And here’s hoping it won’t be your father’s run for the Stanley Cup in Toronto, either. We’re talking grandfathers and the last time the Leafs actually won the Cup.)

Everyone is fretting over the bubbly nature of the Toronto market. So much so that, as The Globe and Mail’s Jeff Gray reports, Mr. Morneau wants to meet with Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Toronto Mayor John Tory to discuss stopping a bubble from popping.

“Ontario’s Finance Minister Sousa said this week that there is ‘no silver bullet’ to cool the run in home prices,” said BMO’s Mr. Kavcic. “Well, there probably is, but he doesn’t hold it.”

Mr. Kavcic said he has been asked what stopped the run in the late 1980s.

As your parents know all too well, it was a spike in interest rates, something that isn’t going to come from the Bank of Canada, which isn’t expected to move until well into next year.

“It was BoC rate hikes that ultimately broke the late-80s run, and (fully understanding that rate hikes are not local) a 4 per cent, five-year fixed rate would quickly do to Toronto prices what an array of other cute policy tweaks haven’t/won’t be able to do,” Mr. Kavcic said.

He also took issue with recent comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who said low rates aren’t helping to drive speculators.

“Politely disagree. Completely,” Mr. Kavcic said, adding that “the BoC’s message that we can all but forget about rate hikes for the foreseeable future has likely supported speculative activity.”

Obviously no one can predict where this all ends, which is why Mr. Morneau and others want to act now and head off a disaster.

But in a new forecast Thursday, Bank of Nova Scotia predicted home price inflation in Canada will “gradually slow” this year amid government action, slightly higher borrowing costs and issues surrounding affordability.

“Supply constraints will, however, continue to bind in many large, urban centres during the coming years,” the bank said, adding that “demand is also likely to remain sustained by strengthening labour markets, increasing immigration, and the ageing of millennials into the core house-buying years.”

Right. If they can afford it. Like their parents could.