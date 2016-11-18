It pays – big – to be a Canadian CEO.

Indeed, according to a new global ranking of average compensation, our chief executive officers are the fourth-highest-paid in 25 countries measured.

The average in Canada is $9.32-million (U.S.), slightly behind Britain, a bit more behind Switzerland, and way behind the United States, to whom no other country comes close.

The compensation packages, which takes in salaries, bonuses, pensions, perks and equity schemes, were taken from the public filings of companies listed in primary stock indexes, in Canada's case the S&P/TSX composite.

The findings are from at least half the companies, or 100 of them, listed on the index in question.

Global CEO pay index Rank Economy Index value CEO pay (millions $U.S., latest filing) Equity index universe – World 100 $6.51 – 1 U.S. 260.27 $16.95 S&P 500 2 Switzerland 162.51 $10.58 Swiss Market Index 3 Britain 147.53 $9.61 FTSE 100 4 Canada 143.14 $9.32 S&P/TSX Composite 5 Netherlands 132.93 $8.66 AEX 6 Germany 128.34 $8.36 DAX 30 7 South Africa 109.69 $7.14 FTSE/JSE TOP40 8 Norway 106.92 $6.96 OBX 9 Spain 94.41 $6.15 IBEX 35 10 Singapore 85.92 $5.60 FTSE Straits Times

Global CEO pay-to-average income ratio Rank Economy Pay ratio CEO pay (millions $U.S., latest filing) GDP per capita PPP 2016/2015 1 South Africa 541.4 $7.14 $13,194.00 2 India 483.06 $3.10 $6,423.00 3 U.S. 298.98 $16.95 $56,689.00 4 Britain 228.7 $9.61 $42,006.00 5 Canada 202.98 $9.32 $45,921.00 6 Switzerland 179.34 $10.58 $59,011.00 7 Germany 175.65 $8.36 $47,582.00 8 Spain 172.42 $6.15 $35,656.00 9 Netherlands 172.32 $8.66 $50,235.00 10 Israel 119.42 $4.11 $34,444.00

Bloomberg also switched things up to look at CEO compensation a bit differently, as measured against the populace. Here, Canada slips a notch while South Africa and India rise to the top.

This measure isn't perfect, Bloomberg says, but you still get the picture.

As The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports, last year was a rough one for many of Canada’s embattled natural resource companies.

But some boards still boosted compensation for their CEOs even as workers lost their jobs, exposing the philosophical divide in corporate Canada about executive pay during a slump.