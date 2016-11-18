Briefing highlights
- Canadian CEOs among highest paid in world
- Global stocks tumble
- Canadian dollar sinks again
- Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs
- U.S. equity firms win bidding war for CitiFinancial Canada
- David Berman: Prepare for end of market love affair with Trump
- Christina Pellegrini: Ex-Valeant executive, past Philidor CEO charged in kickback scheme
$9.32-million
Average Canadian CEO pay package
It pays – big – to be a Canadian CEO.
Indeed, according to a new global ranking of average compensation, our chief executive officers are the fourth-highest-paid in 25 countries measured.
The average in Canada is $9.32-million (U.S.), slightly behind Britain, a bit more behind Switzerland, and way behind the United States, to whom no other country comes close.
The compensation packages, which takes in salaries, bonuses, pensions, perks and equity schemes, were taken from the public filings of companies listed in primary stock indexes, in Canada's case the S&P/TSX composite.
The findings are from at least half the companies, or 100 of them, listed on the index in question.
Global CEO pay index
|Rank
|Economy
|Index value
|CEO pay (millions $U.S., latest filing)
|Equity index universe
|–
|World
|100
|$6.51
|–
|1
|U.S.
|260.27
|$16.95
|S&P 500
|2
|Switzerland
|162.51
|$10.58
|Swiss Market Index
|3
|Britain
|147.53
|$9.61
|FTSE 100
|4
|Canada
|143.14
|$9.32
|S&P/TSX Composite
|5
|Netherlands
|132.93
|$8.66
|AEX
|6
|Germany
|128.34
|$8.36
|DAX 30
|7
|South Africa
|109.69
|$7.14
|FTSE/JSE TOP40
|8
|Norway
|106.92
|$6.96
|OBX
|9
|Spain
|94.41
|$6.15
|IBEX 35
|10
|Singapore
|85.92
|$5.60
|FTSE Straits Times
Global CEO pay-to-average income ratio
|Rank
|Economy
|Pay ratio
|CEO pay (millions $U.S., latest filing)
|GDP per capita PPP 2016/2015
|1
|South Africa
|541.4
|$7.14
|$13,194.00
|2
|India
|483.06
|$3.10
|$6,423.00
|3
|U.S.
|298.98
|$16.95
|$56,689.00
|4
|Britain
|228.7
|$9.61
|$42,006.00
|5
|Canada
|202.98
|$9.32
|$45,921.00
|6
|Switzerland
|179.34
|$10.58
|$59,011.00
|7
|Germany
|175.65
|$8.36
|$47,582.00
|8
|Spain
|172.42
|$6.15
|$35,656.00
|9
|Netherlands
|172.32
|$8.66
|$50,235.00
|10
|Israel
|119.42
|$4.11
|$34,444.00
Bloomberg also switched things up to look at CEO compensation a bit differently, as measured against the populace. Here, Canada slips a notch while South Africa and India rise to the top.
This measure isn't perfect, Bloomberg says, but you still get the picture.
As The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports, last year was a rough one for many of Canada’s embattled natural resource companies.
But some boards still boosted compensation for their CEOs even as workers lost their jobs, exposing the philosophical divide in corporate Canada about executive pay during a slump.
Stocks sink, loonie down
Global markets are on the decline so far, with Europe suffering and New York poised for a weaker open.
The loonie is suffering, too, as the U.S. dollar continues to gain ground against other major currencies.
“The week looks to continue its consolidation, as investors continue to focus on the incredibly consistent rise of the dollar following last week’s U.S. election,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“The hesitancy seen in U.S. stock markets is a clear nod to the fact that with such dollar appreciation comes an environment which is progressively more difficult for U.S. exporters,” he added.
Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent.
But in Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also down.
The Canadian dollar so far has been as low as 73.72 cents (U.S.), and as high as 73.99 cents.
“The U.S. dollar gained against all of its G10 peers as [Federal Reserve] chair Janet Yellen hinted at an upcoming ... interest rate hike,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“The Fed action in December is now seen as almost granted, giving the greenback lovers a free rein into the end of the year.”
How markets ended Thursday
VW cuts deep
Volkswagen AG plans to cut 30,000 jobs, but these will come through buyouts, early retirements and attrition without the need to fire employees.
The cuts are projected to save the embattled auto maker €3.7-billion a year.
“We will be strengthening the company’s economic viability and competitiveness and will be safeguarding the future of our plants,” Herbert Diess, chairman of the brand board of management, said in a statement.
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
- Canadian Dollar / US Dollar FX Spot Rate0.7399+0.0005(+0.07%)
- Updated November 18 5:49 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.
