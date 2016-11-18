Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

It pays - big - to be a Canadian CEO

Michael Babad

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Briefing highlights

  • Canadian CEOs among highest paid in world
  • Global stocks tumble
  • Canadian dollar sinks again
  • Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs
    • $9.32-million
    Average Canadian CEO pay package

    It pays – big – to be a Canadian CEO.

    Indeed, according to a new global ranking of average compensation, our chief executive officers are the fourth-highest-paid in 25 countries measured.

    The average in Canada is $9.32-million (U.S.), slightly behind Britain, a bit more behind Switzerland, and way behind the United States, to whom no other country comes close.

    The compensation packages, which takes in salaries, bonuses, pensions, perks and equity schemes, were taken from the public filings of companies listed in primary stock indexes, in Canada's case the S&P/TSX composite.

    The findings are from at least half the companies, or 100 of them, listed on the index in question.

    Global CEO pay index

    RankEconomyIndex valueCEO pay (millions $U.S., latest filing)Equity index universe
    World100$6.51
    1U.S.260.27$16.95S&P 500
    2Switzerland162.51$10.58Swiss Market Index
    3Britain147.53$9.61FTSE 100
    4Canada143.14$9.32S&P/TSX Composite
    5Netherlands132.93$8.66AEX
    6Germany128.34$8.36DAX 30
    7South Africa109.69$7.14FTSE/JSE TOP40
    8Norway106.92$6.96OBX
    9Spain94.41$6.15IBEX 35
    10Singapore85.92$5.60FTSE Straits Times

    Global CEO pay-to-average income ratio

    RankEconomyPay ratioCEO pay (millions $U.S., latest filing)GDP per capita PPP 2016/2015
    1South Africa541.4$7.14$13,194.00
    2India483.06$3.10$6,423.00
    3U.S.298.98$16.95$56,689.00
    4Britain228.7$9.61$42,006.00
    5Canada202.98$9.32$45,921.00
    6Switzerland179.34$10.58$59,011.00
    7Germany175.65$8.36$47,582.00
    8Spain172.42$6.15$35,656.00
    9Netherlands172.32$8.66$50,235.00
    10Israel119.42$4.11$34,444.00
    SOURCE: BLOOMBERG - NOTE: Compensation data sourced from public filings. CEO pay includes any salary, cash bonuses, pension, deferred pay, value of perquisites and non-cash remuneration such as equity award. Pay figures come from at least 50 percent or 100 of the constituents in each index. Dual-listed companies were included in both Indexes. World CEO pay was the average of all primary index member CEO pays researched. GDP per capita, adjusted for purchasing power, represents the most recent two-year average, as corporate filing cycles don't always match up with the calendar year.

    Bloomberg also switched things up to look at CEO compensation a bit differently, as measured against the populace. Here, Canada slips a notch while South Africa and India rise to the top.

    This measure isn't perfect, Bloomberg says, but you still get the picture.

    As The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports, last year was a rough one for many of Canada’s embattled natural resource companies.

    But some boards still boosted compensation for their CEOs even as workers lost their jobs, exposing the philosophical divide in corporate Canada about executive pay during a slump.

    Stocks sink, loonie down

    Global markets are on the decline so far, with Europe suffering and New York poised for a weaker open.

    The loonie is suffering, too, as the U.S. dollar continues to gain ground against other major currencies.

    “The week looks to continue its consolidation, as investors continue to focus on the incredibly consistent rise of the dollar following last week’s U.S. election,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

    “The hesitancy seen in U.S. stock markets is a clear nod to the fact that with such dollar appreciation comes an environment which is progressively more difficult for U.S. exporters,” he added.

    Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent.

    But in Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.

    New York futures were also down.

    The Canadian dollar so far has been as low as 73.72 cents (U.S.), and as high as 73.99 cents.

    “The U.S. dollar gained against all of its G10 peers as [Federal Reserve] chair Janet Yellen hinted at an upcoming ... interest rate hike,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

    “The Fed action in December is now seen as almost granted, giving the greenback lovers a free rein into the end of the year.”

    How markets ended Thursday

    THE GLOBE AND MAIL » SOURCE: QUANDL

    VW cuts deep

    Volkswagen AG plans to cut 30,000 jobs, but these will come through buyouts, early retirements and attrition without the need to fire employees.

    The cuts are projected to save the embattled auto maker €3.7-billion a year.

    “We will be strengthening the company’s economic viability and competitiveness and will be safeguarding the future of our plants,” Herbert Diess, chairman of the brand board of management, said in a statement.

Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad

