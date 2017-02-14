Beneath Canada’s strong jobs numbers lurk some troubling trends.

There’s no question Friday’s employment report from Statistics Canada was solid: As The Globe and Mail’s Rachelle Younglai reports, we saw 48,000 new jobs in January and a dip in the unemployment rate to 6.8 per cent.

Over the course of 12 months, Canada has now gained 276,000 jobs for an increase of 1.5 per cent.

But hold that thought.

While the country gained full-time jobs in January, they were still outstripped by part-time positions. So in the year to January, the country is up 86,000 full-time jobs and a far stronger 190,000 part-time positions.

Indeed, about one in five jobs in the country are now part-time.

“It’s a concern,” said Arlene Kish, the senior principal economist at IHS Markit Economics in Toronto.

“The share of part-time employment has trended higher since late 2015, increasing a full percentage point, hitting 19.6 per cent in January,” Ms. Kish said earlier in a report.

Then there are the number of hours actually worked, and how fast we’re getting ahead in terms of rising pay.

On the first point, hours worked slipped in January by 0.8 per cent from a year earlier, or the same period in which we saw 276,000 new jobs.

“More bodies working fewer hours seems to be the trend of late, and for quite some time,” said Derek Holt, Bank of Nova Scotia’s head of capital markets economics.

“At some point, employers might slow their pace of adding more bodies and demand more from the existing ones they’ve added,” he added.

Then there’s the issue of pay.

Average hourly wages among permanent workers is up just 1 per cent from a year ago, when not adjusted for inflation, Mr. Holt noted.

“Adjusted for inflation, wages are suffering a slight erosion of purchasing power given headline [consumer price index] inflation of 1.5 per cent,” he said.

“So some combination of people being newly hired at soft or falling wages, and existing employees getting little by way of wage gains, is driving this result.”

There could well be a cost to all this.

“The shift to part-time employment and low wage growth can stretch consumers and further contribute to household imbalances,” Ms. Kish said.