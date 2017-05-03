The Canadian dollar faces a mighty allied army in its uphill battle.

And it’s a fight that, by most accounts, it’s not going to win.

The loonie tumbled below 73 cents (U.S.) Tuesday, and sits this morning just below that mark.

It has been hit by various forces, some of which show little signs of easing, and analysts believe there’s further depreciation to come.

“The CAD remains one of the weakest-performing major currencies so far this year after sliding by some 2.5 per cent against the USD over the past month,” currency strategist Shaun Osborne said in a new outlook, referring to the Canadian and U.S. dollars by their symbol.

Mr. Osborne, Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief foreign exchange strategist, expects the loonie to bottom at below 71.5 cents in the next few months. Other observers put it a bit lower, and some higher.

Regardless of whether they’re north or south of Mr. Osborne’s forecast, they all agree that we’re in a period of heightened uncertainty.

“We can tell when the news is piling up against global perceptions of Canada by our overnight e-mail basket,” said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

“When the questions start pouring in from Tokyo, London and New York, global players can sometimes sell our currency before they even get the answers.”

Several factors drove the loonie lower Tuesday, said Elsa Lignos, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of foreign exchange strategy: Tumbling oil prices, housing concerns and rate differentials. That came on the heels of last week’s angst over mounting trade tensions between the United States and Canada.

Here, then, are the accidental allies in the war against the currency:

Commodities markets

As Mr. Osborne noted, commodities have a big role to play where the loonie is concerned.

Notably crude, which remains depressed from the oil shock in an uncertain market and fell somewhat sharply on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was the fifth time Brent prices have traded under $50 (U.S.) a barrel in the last two months, and the fifth time when they promptly bounced, though current spot at $50.24 isn’t exactly encouraging,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

“A clear break would sour sentiment significantly,” he added, noting that the “vulnerable currencies” include the Canadian dollar, Norway’s krone, Russia’s ruble and Colombia’s peso.

Oil prices are, of course, sensitive to geopolitical developments, notably in the Middle East but also elsewhere. Tuesday’s action was driven by developments involving Libya and Iran, said RBC’s Ms. Lignos, along with technical reasons.

At play going forward, too, are whether OPEC and non-OPEC nations extend their production-cap agreement aimed at propping up prices.

That, in fact, is likely to happen, said RBC, citing Saudi Arabia’s resolve to buoy the market.

“Faced with a ‘Hobson’s choice’ between preventing the return of Permian production and precluding social protests, we believe that ruling elites will opt for the latter and that they anchor the extension of the OPEC/non-OPEC output agreement,” said Helima Croft, RBC's global head of commodity strategy, and her strategist colleagues Christopher Louney and Michael Tran.

The Trump administration

This is one of the biggest uncertainties facing Canada and its currency.

The loonie fell sharply last week after the U.S. Commerce Department hit Canadian softwood lumber exports with countervailing duties.

We also had President Donald Trump making noise about the Canadian dairy and energy sectors and threatening to kill the North American free-trade agreement if renegotiating the pact ends badly for him.

That’s an obvious warning from any negotiator, but the uncertainty surrounding Mr. Trump’s trade agenda and an emboldened Commerce Department is a cloud over Canada.

“These developments and uncertainties have added to the headwinds facing the Canadian economic outlook and weighed more obviously on CAD sentiment at a time where investors are also becoming increasingly sensitive to developments in the Canadian housing sector following Ontario’s decision to impose a foreign-buyers’ tax on property purchases,” Scotiabank’s Mr. Osborne said.

Housing

As Mr. Osborne noted, housing, too, is an issue. And some of that has to do with the troubles of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc., which is hemmorhaging deposits and trying to find a buyer.

“The mortgages under question have a reported delinquency rate of 0.3 per cent, and the size of the uninsured portfolio represents less than 1 per cent of all outstanding mortgages in the country, and there have been no signs of significant stress in the performance of mortgages elsewhere, but concerns about the cost and availability of funding have raised questions about growth in overall mortgage lending going forward,” said Mark Chandler and Simon Deeley of RBC, though they did not cite Home Capital by name.

Mr. Deeley, a fixed income strategist, noted the “liquidity pressures on a specific lender specializing in alternative/sub-prime loans,” adding that “although questions abound regarding a ‘trigger’ for a housing correction, a more likely negative scenario would include a paring back of residential investment and housing-related consumption.”

Central banks

Canadian and U.S. central banks are marching to the beats of different drums. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates while the Bank of Canada, having cut its benchmark earlier, is now standing pat for a prolonged period.

“The CAD has largely ignored strong, but unsustainable, domestic growth and an exceptional run of job creation seen through the early part of the year despite sluggish U.S. growth performance in Q1,” Scotiabank’s Mr. Osborne said.

“This reflects our view that the Fed is likely to continue nudging monetary policy a little tighter in the coming months while the BoC will remain on the monetary policy sidelines while domestic inflation remains low,” he added.

“Interest rate differentials – already significant at the short-end of the yield curve – will therefore continue to move against the CAD and in support of the USD. Higher U.S. interest rates are depressing commodities broadly to further weigh on CAD sentiment.”

Playing into this is speculation over the timing and number of U.S. rate hikes. And observers will be watching closely for any hints when the Fed releases its decision this afternoon.

The U.S. central bank won’t raise its key rate today, but markets will be looking for signs of when it will, and whether that might come at its June meeting.

“If, as we expect, U.S. employment data hold up well in the next two reports and other GDP indicators turn more positive, the Fed will go ahead with its next quarter-point hike, while the Bank of Canada stalls for time,” CIBC’s Mr. Shenfeld said.

“A wider rate differential could see the [Canadian dollar] dip a bit weaker still.”

Speculators

Currency speculators are also lining up to short the loonie, heightening the bearish view of the currency.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the net short position against the Canadian dollar has been building steadily over the past several weeks.

Such a build-up can pressure a currency.

David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, who said recently he’s turning bullish on the loonie, questioned the bandwagon approach among speculators.

“If there is an anomaly out there, it is definitely the excessive bearish sentiment and positioning at the current time on the Canadian dollar,” he said.

“A short squeeze for whatever reason would go a long way towards generating a countertrend rally - suffice it to say, we have a wide array of non-confirmations on our hands.”