Briefing highlights
- Canadians raiding their RRSPs
- What to watch for today
- Markets mixed so far
- Loonie at 76-cent mark
- Keep an eye on Bombardier shares
Raiding the kitty
Many Canadians are raiding their RRSPs, seemingly just to get by.
It goes without saying that you don’t want to do that unless you’re at desperation’s door, which, based on a Bank of Montreal study, at least some people seem to be.
There are alternatives, BMO says: Invest in a tax-free savings account or sock money away in a high-interest savings account to have accessible funds that could be used as “an emergency fund” without the need to take a tax hit or threaten what you’ve saved for retirement.
This week’s BMO study, a mid-December Pollara survey of 1,500 people, is disconcerting.
Even though most people understand the consequences of withdrawing from a Registered Retirement Savings Plan, many still did it.
One can understand using the money to buy a home, but using it to pay bills or debts is troubling.
According to the study, Canadians pulled an average $17,213 from their RRSPs last year, compared with $15,908 a year earlier.
A full 38 per cent withdrew money before the age of 71, up four percentage points.
Thirty per cent used the money to buy property, 21 per cent for day-to-day expenses, 18 per cent for debts, and a similar number for emergencies.
Household debt is a huge problem in Canada, sitting at record levels and drawing warnings from many quarters.
“It’s concerning to see that so many Canadians are dipping into their RRSPs to meet short-term needs, which should only be considered as a last resort,” Chris Buttigieg of BMO’s wealth management business said in releasing the numbers.
What to watch for today
Talk of debt leads naturally to housing, and we’ll get another look at that front later in the morning.
Economists expect Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. to report at 8:15 a.m. ET that construction starts rose in January to an annual pace of 210,000 or more, up from December’s 207,000.
“The pickup in construction activity is expected to be driven entirely by multi-unit projects due to a surge in building permit approvals (through November),” Toronto-Dominion Bank economists said in a lookahead to the report.
“However, the gain in multi-unit starts should be offset by a deceleration in the single-unit component, which reached a four-year high in December despite a slowdown in permit approvals,” they added.
“The number of single-family homes under construction also sits at a post-crisis high and has accelerated sharply in recent months.”
The earnings parade continues, too, with reports from Allergan PLC, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Home Capital Group Inc., Humana Inc., Rio Tinto PLC, Siemens Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Tesla Motors Inc. and Time Warner Inc.
Markets mixed
Global markets are all over the map so far.
Asian stocks largely rose, with Tokyo’s Nikkei up 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai composite up 0.4 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.8 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. ET, while Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent.
New York futures were little changed.
“European markets are largely treading water this morning, as the bullish sentiment of yesterday mornings seems to have disappeared into a mist of negativity surrounding Trump’s U.K. visit and the potential of a Le Pen victory,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
Oil prices are slipping, and the Canadian dollar is at just about the 76-cent U.S. mark.
“CAD was a notable laggard with WTI oil extending its decline toward $51 a barrel after the [American Petroleum Institute] showed a much larger weekly build of crude supplies last week,” said Royal Bank of Canada senior currency strategy Sue Trinh in Hong Kong, referring to the loonie by its symbol.
How markets ended Tuesday
Bombardier in spotlight
Keep an eye on shares of Bombardier Inc. in the wake of the Canadian government’s cash aid late Tuesday.
As The Globe and Mail’s Tim Shufelt and Sean Gordon report, Ottawa is loaning the plane and train maker $372.5-million, joining Quebec, which already pledged $1-billion in aid, to help Bombardier during its C Series launch.
Other news
Streetwise
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
