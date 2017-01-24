Perhaps America is already great again, but soon may not be.

Which would, of course, have implications for Canada and investors worldwide.

Certainly, the market shine has come off Donald Trump, initially because he failed after his election victory to unveil specifics of his fiscal and economic programs, and then because of his seemingly singular focus on protectionism.

Mr. Trump is only doing what he said he’d do. Or, rather, part of what he said he’d do.

“The narrow one-dimensional focus of the new U.S. President’s comments, as well as his first executive actions in looking to renegotiate NAFTA and pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), has raised concerns that he is placing greater importance on protectionist measures than his pledges to implement tax cuts and infrastructure spending,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

Mr. Trump is inheriting an economy that, under Barack Obama’s administration and the Federal Reserve, has rebounded from the depths of the financial crisis.

“The conclusion I draw from the broad macroeconomic stylized facts is that America was already great before a new administration came into power,” said Derek Holt, Bank of Nova Scotia’s head of capital markets economics.

Mr. Holt cited several facts (that aren’t the alternative kind): Unemployment is down to 4.7 per cent, house prices have rebounded, annual wage growth is almost 3 per cent, household net worth is at a record high and stocks are “richly valued,” and had been, regardless.

By the day before the election, the S&P 500 had rebounded 217 per cent from its 2009 depths, Mr. Holt noted. Since Mr. Trump’s victory, the key index has gained just 6 per cent.

“Rich valuations existed pre-Trump and his election victory only added to them in a relatively moderate way. Markets did most of their speaking about an improved economy before Trump entered the picture.”

As for government finances, the ratio of the deficit to gross domestic product is at about 3.1 per cent, Mr. Holt, and has been in the range of 2.2 per cent to 3.1 per cent for three years. That, he added, is the lowest since the 1 per cent area before the crisis.

Consider, too, the latest economic growth readings and forecasts.

According to the Bank of Canada’s most recent findings, economic growth in the U.S. is now projected at 2.2 per cent this year and 2.3 per cent next, certainly a pickup from the 1.6 per cent estimated for 2016.

But how much of that will be Mr. Trump’s doing?

“The growth profile for 2017 and 2018 has been revised upward, by about 0.1 and 0.3 percentage points, respectively, taking into account initial assumptions about the anticipated shift in fiscal policy,” the central bank said of the U.S. economy in its monetary policy report last week.

Other economists have also said a perkier economy preceded Mr. Trump, picking up in the second half of last year.

And for Mr. Trump, it’s what comes next that matters.

BMO Nesbitt Burns chief economist Douglas Porter said he believes the proposed U.S. stimulus measures won’t work as fast as many people think.

“In fact, any lift to this year’s outlook is likely to come more from the significant and broad-based upswing in sentiment surveys since the election than stimulus measures,” he said.

Remember, too, that the U.S. dollar is forecast to get stronger given Trump’s plans and higher interest rates, which certainly won’t help him along. The U.S. is also near a certain point of an economic cycle.

“Things are likely to get bleaker for investors as the second half of Trump’s first term as President comes around,” said John Higgins of Capital Economics.

“The boost to economic growth from fiscal stimulus is likely to have faded by that point and monetary policy is likely to be a lot tighter than it is now. The risk of a recession will therefore be high.”

Other economists have also suggested the possibility of a weaker showing down the road.

Canada, remember, is counting on a stronger U.S. economy to help push things along, though Mr. Trump’s trade policies could drag it down.

Then there’s the potential market impact.

And investors are now "reassessing the indirect economic and political repercussions of a more protectionist trade outlook under Trump," said Sue Trinh, a Royal Bank of Canada senior currency strategist in Hong Kong.

“Major corrections in the stock markets often occur about three to six months before the onset of an economic downturn,” added Mr. Higgins.

“The upshot is that we think that the next big move in the S&P 500 will be down, perhaps in 2019. A fall of 20 per cent or more seems plausible, especially as the valuation of the index is on the high side.”

IG market analyst Joshua Mahoney noted the muted market reaction to Mr. Trump’s meeting with business leaders on Monday.

“This meeting was clearly as much about the message it sends out to other businesses as it was about the CEOs in the room,” Mr. Mahoney said after the gathering.

“Trump’s promise of lower taxes and better incentives for firms to remain in the U.S. should have provided a boost for U.S. stocks, yet with the likes of the Dow trading in the red, it is clear that markets instead focused on the protectionist aspects of the new President’s plans,” he added.

“Trump’s promise for massive import taxes on products produced abroad and shipped to the U.S. strikes a dangerous tone, threatening to spark a trade war, hard on the heels of the currency wars of the past few years.”

Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group, cited the difference between Mr. Trump’s “America First” inauguration speech on Friday and his earlier acceptance speech, the latter having buoyed markets with its gentle tone.

“Perhaps the market was a little overdone to the upside anyway, but it isn’t hard to imagine a more positive reaction should the [inauguration] speech have been more conciliatory,” he said.

Having said that, there’s “no clear sense of capitulation” in the markets, and investors seem poised to give the new President a chance.

“A little protectionism can be tolerated if it comes with lower taxes and lighter-touch regulation,” Mr. Lawler said.

“In a series of statements on Monday, Trump generated mixed feelings about the direction of future policy. The new U.S. president said he believes he can ‘cut regulations by 75 per cent,’ ‘cut taxes massively’ for the middle class while imposing a ‘very major border tax.’