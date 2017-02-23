Briefing highlights
- Canadian travellers shun U.S.
- Americans head north in greater numbers
- Global markets mixed so far
It’s still our top destination, but Canadian travellers are shunning the United States in greater numbers.
Well, sure, I might want to stay out of the U.S. now, too, but more importantly for tourists is the fact that the 76-cent Canadian dollar buys that much less.
Travellers to the United States declined in 2016 for the third straight year, by 7.7 per cent to 41 million trips, according to numbers released this week by Statistics Canada.
“The decrease in 2016 was mainly attributable to a 9-per-cent reduction in the number of Canadian car trips to the United States, while air travel by Canadian residents to the United States declined 1.9 per cent,” the federal statistics agency added.
“Since 2013, when the Canadian dollar was last at par with the U.S. dollar, the number of Canadians travelling to the United States by car has fallen by 31.3 per cent, from 46.4 million in 2013 to 31.8 million in 2016.”
Americans, in turn, are visiting their northern neighbour even more, accounting for four of every five travellers to Canada.
Well, sure, I might want to get out of the U.S. now, too, but there’s also the fact that American tourists are getting tremendous bargains when they convert their money.
“With the United States experiencing the combination of a healthy economy and a strong dollar, the number of U.S. travellers to Canada rose 8.3 per cent from 2015 to 23.9 million in 2016,” the agency said.
“The gain in 2016 was similar to the 8.4-per-cent increase of the previous year, but in contrast to the declines or small increases in the numbers of U.S. travellers that characterized the preceding 15 years.”
As for elsewhere, as the old song suggests, we love Paris in the springtime. Parisians, in turn, seem to love Canada, too.
The new statistics show that French visitors represented the second-largest group of European travellers to Canada last year, behind the British.
They did in 2015, too, but their numbers swelled by almost 9 per cent in 2016 to 552,000, according to Statistics Canada.
Germans were third, up 11.1 per cent to 382,000.
At more than 30 million, the number of all foreign travellers to Canada in 2016 hit its highest since the 2008-2009 recession.
We also had a record number of overseas visitors, up 13.6 per cent from 2015.
“This was the seventh consecutive annual increase and the strongest annual gain since 2004, when overseas travel to Canada was recovering from the impact of the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak of 2003,” the agency said.
When you put it all together, Canada still has a travel deficit, but one that’s shrinking, said National Bank senior economist Krishen Rangasamy.
“The improvement in the travel deficit coincides with the Canadian dollar’s depreciation, the latter no doubt discouraging Canadians from travelling abroad while making it cheaper for international travellers to visit Canada,” Mr. Rangasamy said “Last year’s tourism boom was felt in all of the four large provinces, each seeing higher inbound travels and lower outbound travels compared to the prior year,” he added.
So, while the benefits of a cheaper loonie may not be immediately apparent in merchandise trade (real exports barely grew last year), they are quite clear in the tourism sector.”
Markets mixed
Global markets are mixed so far in the wake of the latest from the U.S. central bank, though the day is young.
Tokyo’s Nikkei dipped marginally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite by 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down slightly by about 4:20 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were little changed, though up.
This follows the release Wednesday of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve, which suggested a rate hike is in the cards at some point soon.
“The probability of a March rate hike is back at 32 per cent again as the uncertainties surrounding fiscal policy serve to keep the markets guessing,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“When U.S. President Donald Trump announced, almost two weeks ago now, that we could look forward to something ‘phenomenal’ on tax reform in the coming weeks, investors have been looking in vain for indications as to when he intends to deliver on that promise,” Mr. Hewson added.
“It could well be that when he made this promise that he had a date in mind, given that he is due to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. There would be no better time to flesh out the detail, with the eyes of the markets and the world on him, and with U.S. markets continuing to push to new record highs on an almost daily basis.”
How markets ended Wednesday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
Other news
