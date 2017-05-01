It’s as though Canada has suddenly become America’s “number one trade villain,” as Bank of Montreal puts it.

And the fallout promises to be sweeping even if the Trump administration’s latest shots don’t mark the beginning of an all-out trade war, as the U.S. promises and many observers believe.

Tensions are mounting in advance of renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement. President Donald Trump is taking swipes at the Canadian dairy, lumber and energy sectors. The U.S. Department of Commerce is slapping duties on softwood, and Boeing wants similar action against Bombardier.

And key in all this is that the Department of Commerce is suddenly emboldened by Mr. Trump’s trade agenda and rhetoric.

“We’re going to get a deal, and we’re going to negotiate,” trade lawyer Peter Kirby, a partner at Fasken Martineau, said of NAFTA.

“What’s more troublesome is taking the reins at the Department of Commerce and putting people in charge who are anti-free trade.”

One of the threats, Mr. Kirby warned, is to Canada’s attempts to lure investment from businesses that want access to the U.S. via NAFTA.

It will be harder now to attract such investments because “that access to the U.S. market is now looking a lot less certain.”

Carlos Capistran, the Canada and Mexico economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, also warned of the threat, noting that Mr. Trump still says he’ll kill NAFTA if he doesn’t get a good deal, which should be obvious.

“So risk of termination remains, and renegotiation outcomes are uncertain, especially as domestic politics will be involved – for instance Mexico has presidential elections in July 2018,” Mr. Capistran said.

“This will keep market volatility high and delay investment.”

This has all come on fast, and shouldn’t be all that surprising because negotiating tactics are at play.

But then again, it wasn’t that long ago that Mr. Trump said NAFTA only needed tweaking where Canada’s concerned.

“In fact, he said ’wreaking havoc,’” said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter.

“Somehow, Canada has suddenly replaced Mexico as the number one trade villain in some U.S. eyes, morphing from an ‘outstanding trading partner’ to a ‘disgrace’ in a few short steps,” he added in a report.

“That’s despite the well-documented fact that Canada is the number one U.S. export market, and runs as close to balanced bilateral trade as any major economy with America. And, including services, the U.S. is in a rare overall surplus position with Canada. But these alternative facts seemingly make little impression.”

At this point, many analysts say they’re not overly troubled by the impact of the softwood duties. Levies were likely to be imposed no matter who was in the White House, and are the latest in a long-running dispute.

Lumber prices are already well up from a year ago. And, noted economist David Madani, the U.S. construction industry is strong.

Not only that, Mr. Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “appear very keen” to solve their trade issues, said Mr. Madani, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics.

“More importantly, we don’t believe that the softwood lumber dispute is the start of a major trade war between the U.S. and Canada.”

That’s if all the fuss is limited to softwood and NAFTA results that don’t hurt too much, of course.

“While it is highly unlikely NAFTA will be revoked, it is certain the U.S. will continue to take an increasingly protectionist stance,” said geopolitical analyst Alex Katsoras of National Bank of Canada.

“This will be driven by the fact that opposition to free trade is one of the few things that unites an otherwise deeply divided U.S. electorate,” he added.

“In this environment, investors must do more than simply analyze the balance sheets of companies. They must also look at any ongoing or potential future tensions with trading partners, since access to foreign markets should no longer be taken for granted. The lumber sector is a case in point.”

Remember, too, that it’s not just Mr. Trump, who might otherwise be discounted given his flare for such rhetoric were he a lone voice.

“The rhetoric/bullying is having a real impact on financial markets,” BMO’s Mr. Porter said.

“Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who is charged with overseeing the trade file, lashed Canada for ‘dumping lumber” and ‘subsidizing mills’ as he announced a near 20-per-cent tariff on Canadian softwood lumber,” Mr. Porter added.

“Not to quibble, but the common definition of dumping is selling in export markets below domestic prices and/or below cost, neither of which seems to be the case in this dispute. And, the triple threats to softwood lumber, the dairy industry, and NAFTA broadly sent the Canadian dollar spinning.”