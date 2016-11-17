The numbers alone raise questions about Donald Trump’s condemnation of the North America free-trade agreement.

Indeed, they suggest the U.S. president-elect is somewhat off base, leading BMO Nesbitt Burns to ask how NAFTA can possibly be an “existential threat” to the American economy.

A 12-month total to September shows the U.S. trade deficit with Canada shrinking to only $8.1-billion (U.S.), from an oil-fuelled peak of about $80-billion in 2008, BMO chief economist Douglas Porter noted.

The latest number, he said, is “literally a rounding error,” accounting for a teeny 0.04 per cent when expressed as a share of gross domestic product.

“The U.S. bilateral trade deficit with Canada has been whittled down to nearly nothing in recent years,” Mr. Porter said.

“This is due to the combination of lower commodity prices, firmer Canadian domestic spending, and the loss of Canadian manufacturing share in the U.S. market.”

Mr. Porter didn’t say Mr. Trump was off base, though his numbers also show that the U.S. deficit with Mexico, which has taken the brunt of the president-elect’s complaints, is 0.3 per cent, or $63-billion, over the same period.

“Combined, the two countries account for less than 10 per cent of the total U.S. trade deficit, begging the question of why so much focus is falling on NAFTA,” Mr. Porter said.

“Even at its ‘peak,’ the deficit with Canada was running at an unremarkable 0.6 per cent of U.S. GDP. Put another way, U.S. exports to Canada are now equal to 97 per cent of imports from Canada, almost precisely balanced.”

That’s on the goods side. When you include services, the Americans have actually been running a surplus of $7.7-billion. That, too, is basically a rounding error, this time in favour of the U.S. equivalent to 0.04 per cent of GDP.

The total deficit with Mexico came in at $60-billion.

“But that’s less than a fifth of the imbalance with China, smaller than the deficit with Germany and in line with the shortfall with Japan,” Mr. Porter said.

“Thus, overall trade in goods and services with its NAFTA partners generates a deficit of less than 0.3 per cent of U.S. GDP,” he added.

“We would simply ask: In what way, shape, or form, does that pose an existential threat to the U.S. economy?”