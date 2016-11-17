Briefing highlights
- Numbers suggest Trump off base on NAFTA
- Markets mixed ahead of Yellen
- Expect cautious tone from Fed chair
- Steven Chase and Paul Waldie: Liberals play down NAFTA renegotiations
- Steven Chase: Trump team flags Canadian livestock and lumber
- James Bradshaw: Trump's war on trade
- Barrie McKenna: Trump's win a worst-case scenario for Canada's economy
- Robert Fife: Ottawa offers to renegotiate NAFTA
- Trump, Europe and Canada's treacherous trade waters
- Bombardier raises $1.4-billion
- Glen Hodgson: What's Canada's Plan B for trade?
- Rob Carrick: A more pastoral approach to investing
- TD hikes mortgage rates, but won't follow RBC's lead
0.04%
U.S. trade gap with Canada as a share of GDP
The numbers alone raise questions about Donald Trump’s condemnation of the North America free-trade agreement.
Indeed, they suggest the U.S. president-elect is somewhat off base, leading BMO Nesbitt Burns to ask how NAFTA can possibly be an “existential threat” to the American economy.
A 12-month total to September shows the U.S. trade deficit with Canada shrinking to only $8.1-billion (U.S.), from an oil-fuelled peak of about $80-billion in 2008, BMO chief economist Douglas Porter noted.
The latest number, he said, is “literally a rounding error,” accounting for a teeny 0.04 per cent when expressed as a share of gross domestic product.
“The U.S. bilateral trade deficit with Canada has been whittled down to nearly nothing in recent years,” Mr. Porter said.
“This is due to the combination of lower commodity prices, firmer Canadian domestic spending, and the loss of Canadian manufacturing share in the U.S. market.”
Mr. Porter didn’t say Mr. Trump was off base, though his numbers also show that the U.S. deficit with Mexico, which has taken the brunt of the president-elect’s complaints, is 0.3 per cent, or $63-billion, over the same period.
“Combined, the two countries account for less than 10 per cent of the total U.S. trade deficit, begging the question of why so much focus is falling on NAFTA,” Mr. Porter said.
“Even at its ‘peak,’ the deficit with Canada was running at an unremarkable 0.6 per cent of U.S. GDP. Put another way, U.S. exports to Canada are now equal to 97 per cent of imports from Canada, almost precisely balanced.”
That’s on the goods side. When you include services, the Americans have actually been running a surplus of $7.7-billion. That, too, is basically a rounding error, this time in favour of the U.S. equivalent to 0.04 per cent of GDP.
The total deficit with Mexico came in at $60-billion.
“But that’s less than a fifth of the imbalance with China, smaller than the deficit with Germany and in line with the shortfall with Japan,” Mr. Porter said.
“Thus, overall trade in goods and services with its NAFTA partners generates a deficit of less than 0.3 per cent of U.S. GDP,” he added.
“We would simply ask: In what way, shape, or form, does that pose an existential threat to the U.S. economy?”
Markets mixed, awaiting Yellen
Global markets are mixed ahead of Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s key testimony to a Washington committee.
Her comments to the Joint Economic Committee are key because they’ll be her first since the U.S. election.
“Yellen will speak for the first time after the mispriced Trump victory moved the markets tremendously following the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“Despite the remarkable sell-off in the U.S. bond markets, the significant upside shift in the U.S. sovereign curve and the rising inflation expectations, Janet Yellen is expected to sound cautious and to refrain from giving too much credit to recent turbulence in the financial markets,” she added.
“This is the major downside risk in the U.S. and global equity markets today.”
So far, Tokyo’s Nikkei was flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite up 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET, while the Paris CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX were down by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent.
New York futures were little changed.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting group, is widely expected to raise interest rates at its meeting next month, and investors will be watching Ms. Yellen’s comments for signs of anything that could change that.
“Have the markets gone ahead of themselves? Is the post-Trump rally sustainable? Have the global equities hit the top? Is it time for a correction?,” Ms. Ozardeskaya said.
“Although many questions will remain unanswered, investors will race to pick up any hint regarding the changes in the FOMC’s future outlook, if any.”
So watch the currency markets, too.
“With chances of a rate hike now at 94 per cent for December, there is a risk that the Fed’s leader could spark a bout of dollar weakness if she so much as hints at the possibility that the central bank won’t move in December,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“Thus, currencies like the yen and the euro, which have fallen hard over the past few days against the U.S. dollar, could be due a decent bounce, with worrying consequences for equity markets in those countries.”
Other news
