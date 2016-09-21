The OECD is cutting its outlook for Canada’s economy, also issuing a new warning on inflated home prices.

It’s certainly not the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has openly worried about Canada’s housing market, but it is another voice in the growing chorus.

It’s also not the first to take a dimmer look of Canada’s economic prospects.

In updating its forecasts, the OECD cut its projection for 2016 economic growth in Canada to 1.2 per cent, down by half a percentage point from its June prediction.

It sees growth next year at 2.1 per cent, down from an earlier 2.2 per cent.

And as this chart shows, Canada was among those singled out for its housing market, which has been driven up by price surges in the Vancouver and Toronto areas.

“The prolonged period of low interest rates has also contributed to rising real estate prices,” the group said.

“Over recent years, real house prices have been growing at a similar or higher pace that prior to the crisis in a number of countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Here’s an interesting twist: The threat may be “less severe” than before the crisis when the rise in home prices doesn’t go hand in hand with higher consumer debts.

That, of course, isn’t the case in Canada, where the key measure of household debt to disposable income has climbed to record heights.

“Some countries should more actively use macro-production regulation to mitigate potential risks,” the OECD said.