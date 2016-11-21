Briefing highlights
Ontario home-buying subsidy math
Here's an interesting exercise in Ontario housing subsidy math, courtesy of Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter:
+
The average price of a home in Ontario has climbed by more than $88,000 over the course of a year.
/
That means the cost is rising by $2,000 every eight to nine days.
x
Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa has just unveiled measures to help young couples cope with surging home prices, doubling the land transfer tax refund to $4,000 from $2,000 for first-time buyers.
=
“The new subsidy will be gobbled up by underlying home price inflation in little more than a week,” BMO's Mr. Porter said. “We wouldn’t want to call this type of measure futile, but it seems to be roughly the equivalent of trying to stop a charging elephant with a pop gun.”
Mr. Porter's comments were part of a broader look at how policy makers are reacting to the renewed strength in Canadian housing markets, having moved forcefully earlier to tame prices in the Vancouver and Toronto areas.
British Columbia earlier slapped a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver area homes, while the federal government brought in new mortgage and tax measures.
Of late, the Vancouver market has cooled markedly, though those of Toronto and, indeed, southwestern Ontario, have continued to surge. Certain other markets are also faring well.
“The policy response to this extreme strength has been a tad bewildering, to be frank,” Mr. Porter said.
“Since the tightening steps taken first by B.C. and then by Ottawa, it appears that the tide is rushing out again.”
As evidence, he cited a Bank of Canada “that has effectively washed its hands of the powerful price gains” and a federal Finance Minister, Bill Morneau, who “seemingly encouraged more foreign buying” when he said the country would welcome foreigners who want to buy second homes here.
Mr. Porter also cited the Ontario land transfer tax subsidy, small though it is, as “potentially further fuelling an already piping hot market.”
While Canada's housing market has perked up again, economists still believe the various policy measures, coupled with higher mortgage rates, will cool things down next year.
(And, yes, they'll be the first to tell you they have oft said this before.)
“In addition to tighter mortgage regulation, interest rates appear to be edging higher,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Diana Petramala.
She noted that the five-year Government of Canada bond yield, to which mortgage rates are linked, has increased by 30 basis points since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency and almost 40 basis points since its 2016 lows.
“Both alternative lenders and chartered banks have already started to pass higher rates onto consumers, with the best available five-year mortgage rate up by 10 basis points [last] week,” Ms. Petramala said.
“While most markets remain balanced and are likely well positioned to absorb marginally higher interest rates, risks have substantially shifted from Vancouver to Toronto in recent months where home prices rose 21 per cent year-over-year in October – the highest pace of growth since the late 1980s.”
Stocks gain
Global stock markets are largely on the rise so far, with New York poised to open stronger.
U.S. stocks look set for a higher open with higher oil prices expected to lift energy company shares as investors hang on every word of a possible new Donald Trump cabinet appointee,” said CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai composite each gained 0.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng just shy of 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.4 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
The Canadian dollar is also somewhat stronger, trading as low as 74 cents (U.S.) and as high as 74.4 cents, buoyed again by hopes that the OPEC countries meeting in Vienna next week will follow up on their pledge to cut production.
“Oil prices are higher this morning on hopes OPEC will agree to cut supply at next week’s meeting in Vienna,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.
“The rally matches a build-up of speculative longs and sees a fair amount scepticism from many in the market, but for now helps NOK and CAD,” he added, referring to Norway’s krone and the loonie by their symbols.
