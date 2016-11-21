x

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa has just unveiled measures to help young couples cope with surging home prices, doubling the land transfer tax refund to $4,000 from $2,000 for first-time buyers.

“The new subsidy will be gobbled up by underlying home price inflation in little more than a week,” BMO's Mr. Porter said. “We wouldn’t want to call this type of measure futile, but it seems to be roughly the equivalent of trying to stop a charging elephant with a pop gun.”

Mr. Porter's comments were part of a broader look at how policy makers are reacting to the renewed strength in Canadian housing markets, having moved forcefully earlier to tame prices in the Vancouver and Toronto areas.

British Columbia earlier slapped a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver area homes, while the federal government brought in new mortgage and tax measures.

Of late, the Vancouver market has cooled markedly, though those of Toronto and, indeed, southwestern Ontario, have continued to surge. Certain other markets are also faring well.

“The policy response to this extreme strength has been a tad bewildering, to be frank,” Mr. Porter said.

“Since the tightening steps taken first by B.C. and then by Ottawa, it appears that the tide is rushing out again.”

As evidence, he cited a Bank of Canada “that has effectively washed its hands of the powerful price gains” and a federal Finance Minister, Bill Morneau, who “seemingly encouraged more foreign buying” when he said the country would welcome foreigners who want to buy second homes here.

Mr. Porter also cited the Ontario land transfer tax subsidy, small though it is, as “potentially further fuelling an already piping hot market.”

While Canada's housing market has perked up again, economists still believe the various policy measures, coupled with higher mortgage rates, will cool things down next year.

(And, yes, they'll be the first to tell you they have oft said this before.)

“In addition to tighter mortgage regulation, interest rates appear to be edging higher,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Diana Petramala.

She noted that the five-year Government of Canada bond yield, to which mortgage rates are linked, has increased by 30 basis points since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency and almost 40 basis points since its 2016 lows.

“Both alternative lenders and chartered banks have already started to pass higher rates onto consumers, with the best available five-year mortgage rate up by 10 basis points [last] week,” Ms. Petramala said.

“While most markets remain balanced and are likely well positioned to absorb marginally higher interest rates, risks have substantially shifted from Vancouver to Toronto in recent months where home prices rose 21 per cent year-over-year in October – the highest pace of growth since the late 1980s.”