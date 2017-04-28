Briefing highlights
Toronto-Dominion Bank has cut its short-term outlook for home prices in Toronto and across Ontario in the wake of the province’s measures to cool down its super-heated markets.
The bank now sees slower average price growth this year and an outright, though modest, contraction in 2018 after Ontario introduced a tax on foreign property speculators and expanded rent controls, among other moves in its 16-point plan.
“These policies are likely to dampen housing activity in the short term,” said TD economist Diana Petramala.
“Using Vancouver as a guide, the non-resident buyer’s tax may push both non-resident and speculators out of the market, bringing home sales across Ontario more in line with historical averages,” she added in a report.
“Meanwhile, rent controls will put pressure on already depressed rates on return on rental properties, and prices will likely have to adjust lower to encourage further investment.”
Royal Bank of Canada, meanwhile, said in a new report that the Ontario plan is a “positive step for the most part,” noting the threat to the market’s stability from fast-rising prices.
“While this is generally a positive development, the effectiveness of these measures is uncertain at this point,” said RBC chief economist Craig Wright and senior economist Robert Hogue.
“The broadening of rent control to all rental units in the province, however, could have perverse effects on the market.”
Ms. Petramala also questioned the longer-term fallout from the rent-control measure.
“Over the long term, the mix of policy offers some incentives for increased housing supply,” she said.
“But, our view is that the overriding impact of rent control will be to restrict future investment in both condo and purpose-built rental development.”
Where Vancouver’s concerned, by the way, the RBC economists noted how the market has “adjusted in an orderly fashion” to the tax on foreign buyers, but noted that “its dampening effect on homebuyer demand may be waning,” however.
This will also take something of a toll on the economy, of course.
Citigroup’s North America economist, Dana Peterson, said the “Toronto housing correction” should shave 0.1 of a percentage point from Canada’s economic growth this year, and 0.2 of a point in 2018.
That puts Citi’s economic growth projections at 2.6 per cent for 2017 and 2 per cent for next year.
“The biggest reductions in output would be concentrated in residential investment – from lower transactions costs from sales, and from scaled-back construction of new homes, and renovations for the upscale market,” she said.
“There might also be some residual dampening of household spending.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, and the Canadian dollar is edging down ever closer to the 73-cent U.S. mark.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each lost 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai composite rose 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET, though Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were little changed.
The Canadian dollar was below 73.5 cents, having slipped as low as 73.17 cents.
What to watch for today
One has to wonder what President Donald Trump will be thinking when he sees the latest economic growth figures this morning.
Economists expect the 8:30 a.m. ET report to show economic growth slowed markedly in the first quarter to an annual pace of 1.2 or 1.3 per cent, from the 2.1-per-cent pace of the fourth quarter.
There is, partly, a seasonal aspect to this, as the first quarter tends to show something weaker, which the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis is trying to get its head around.
Still, for a president who likes to take credit for everything, this one may sting, particularly given that he’s heading into his 100th day.
“Like the start of the previous three years, it’s likely to underwhelm,” Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri said of this morning’s report on gross domestic product.
“We and the consensus expect a mere 1.3-per-cent annualized rate, the lowest in a year,” he said.
“Our estimate is derived from monthly data – the actual figure might be closer to zero if the [Commerce] Department has yet to correct a long-standing ‘residual seasonality’ problem,” he added.
“Our call has been whittled down by nearly one percentage point in recent months, largely because consumers took an unexpected, albeit well-deserved, break after spending at a heated 3.6-per-cent average rate in the previous three quarters.”
Statistics Canada will, at the same time, release its monthly report on economic growth, this one for February.
Economists expect a flat reading after a nice bounce in January.
In case you missed it
