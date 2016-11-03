Briefing highlights
- Prosperity in Canada ‘under threat’
- Global stock markets mixed
Prosperity ‘under threat’
Canada still ranks among the most prosperous countries in the world, but its prosperity is “under threat” because of health care, education and security, a new report warns.
Canada is in the No. 5 spot in the prosperity index released by the Legatum Institute, a European think tank that compiles its annual survey based on a nation’s economy, business environment, governance, education, health, safety and security, personal freedom and other categories.
Trailing behind New Zealand, Norway, Finland and Switzerland, Canada benefits from what the group called the “Commonwealth Effect.” The “Anglosphere” group of New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Britain is more prosperous than any other comparable bloc, it said in its report.
Prosperity in Canada has been rising in line with those of comparable countries, according to Legatum.
“Greater labour market flexibility has improved the country’s business environment ranking to third,” the group said.
“Governance has been improving, and personal freedom and social capital remain among the three best in the world,” it added.
“Free markets, free people, and strong society are increasingly the cause of Canada’s prosperity success.”
There’s a caveat, though.
Canada is now the “land of the free, land under threat,” the report said, warning the country has given up ground in the areas of health and education, which could affect future rankings as others progress.
“Despite stagnating wealth, the U.K. has maintained strong prosperity growth by means of social reform,” Legatum said.
Ditto for Finland.
“With Canada slipping in both health and education, the nation’s consistent top six finish is threatened,” according to the report.
“If Canadian prosperity remains static, large gains by countries currently ranked below Canada threaten to propel them upwards and beyond. Finland has already overtaken, and the U.K. is rapidly catching up.”
We’re not alone.
Both Canada and the United States have slipped where the categories of health and safety and security are concerned, Legatum said, which is “undermining gains made elsewhere.”
Here are Legatum’s latest rankings:
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far as investors ponder the latest U.S. political polls and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve statement.
“On Fivethirtyeight’s model, the probability of a Trump presidency has risen to 33 per cent and the probability implied by the U.K. bookmakers is at a new five-week high of 30 per cent,” said Adam Cole of Royal Bank of Canada in London.
“Alongside this, the probability of a Fed hike this year has fallen to around 70 per cent, well down from the peak of 85 per cent.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.8 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up more than 0.2 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET, though Germany’s DAX was down 0.1 per cent.
New York futures were little changed.
How markets ended Wednesday
