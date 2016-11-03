Canada still ranks among the most prosperous countries in the world, but its prosperity is “under threat” because of health care, education and security, a new report warns.

Canada is in the No. 5 spot in the prosperity index released by the Legatum Institute, a European think tank that compiles its annual survey based on a nation’s economy, business environment, governance, education, health, safety and security, personal freedom and other categories.

Trailing behind New Zealand, Norway, Finland and Switzerland, Canada benefits from what the group called the “Commonwealth Effect.” The “Anglosphere” group of New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Britain is more prosperous than any other comparable bloc, it said in its report.

Prosperity in Canada has been rising in line with those of comparable countries, according to Legatum.

“Greater labour market flexibility has improved the country’s business environment ranking to third,” the group said.

“Governance has been improving, and personal freedom and social capital remain among the three best in the world,” it added.

“Free markets, free people, and strong society are increasingly the cause of Canada’s prosperity success.”

There’s a caveat, though.

Canada is now the “land of the free, land under threat,” the report said, warning the country has given up ground in the areas of health and education, which could affect future rankings as others progress.

“Despite stagnating wealth, the U.K. has maintained strong prosperity growth by means of social reform,” Legatum said.

Ditto for Finland.

“With Canada slipping in both health and education, the nation’s consistent top six finish is threatened,” according to the report.

“If Canadian prosperity remains static, large gains by countries currently ranked below Canada threaten to propel them upwards and beyond. Finland has already overtaken, and the U.K. is rapidly catching up.”

We’re not alone.

Both Canada and the United States have slipped where the categories of health and safety and security are concerned, Legatum said, which is “undermining gains made elsewhere.”

Here are Legatum’s latest rankings: