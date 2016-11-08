Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

'Sell North America': The 6.5¢ in the Canadian dollar that separates Clinton, Trump

Michael Babad

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Briefing highlights

  • How markets could look Wednesday morning
  • JPMorgan's loonie, oil, gold, copper scenarios
  • Markets mixed after Clinton-fuelled rally
    • 6.5 cents
    Difference in loonie’s value depending on who wins presidency: JPMorgan Chase

    The market scenarios for Wednesday morning are extreme, to say the least.

    It’s generally accepted that a Trump victory in the presidential election will roil financial markets across the globe, bloodying stocks and currencies like the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso.

    Just the opposite is seen under a Clinton win in what has been a historic election campaign that will, either way, have a historic result.

    “Hopefully, Tuesday will conclude the most-watched race between the two least-liked candidates in modern presidential history,” said John Normand, the head of foreign exchange, commodities and international rates research at JPMorgan Chase.

    “We say ‘hopefully’ because the race remains close, thus risking a contested election like Bush-Gore in 2000.”

    Much has been said and written about the potential market impact depending on who wins. But here’s how JPMorgan Chase sees it playing out for the loonie, gold, Brent crude and copper in the day, week, month and quarter after the election, assuming a Republican House and Democratic Senate:

    If Trump is elected…

    Canadian dollarGoldBrentCopper
    Day after70.4 cents$1350/oz$43/bbl$4800/tonne
    Week after72.3 cents$1300/oz$43/bbl$4760/tonne
    Month after72.7 cents$1225/oz$52/bbl$4760/tonne
    Quarter after73.5 cents$1310/oz$55/bbl$4500/tonne

    Source: JPMorgan Chase

    If Clinton is elected…

    Canadian dollarGoldBrentCopper
    Day after76.9 cents$1250/oz$48/bbl$4950/tonne
    Week after75.8 cents$1235/oz$49/bbl$4900/tonne
    Month after76.3 cents$1225/oz$52/bbl$4760/tonne
    Quarter after76.3 cents$1310/oz$54/bbl$4500/tonne

    Source: JPMorgan Chase

    While Ms. Clinton represents the status quo, Donald Trump represents the potentially wild unknown, which is why many commentaries have focused on how markets would behave should he win the presidency.

    Last week, for example, Bank of Nova Scotia strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret cited the “Sell North America” sentiment in currency markets when Ms. Clinton was fading and Mr. Trump pulling up from behind.

    If Mr. Trump were to win, that theme would re-emerge Wednesday morning, Mr. Theoret said this week.

    For currency markets, a Trump victory would mean that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates in December, as expected, because of the uncertainty and market turbulence sparked by the rise of the Republican candidate.

    That would be negative for the U.S. dollar against major currencies like the yen, the euro and the pound, but would also mean softness for those such as the loonie and peso, Mr. Theoret said.

    “A Trump win would be devastating for the Mexican peso, and would hit the Canadian dollar badly, too,” added Alvin Tan of Société Générale.

    There’s also the possibility of a close race that doesn’t end things by Wednesday morning.

    “The tightening of the presidential race means that the likelihood of a near-tied election result is now a real possibility, which could be aggressively disputed by one or both of the candidates,” said Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics.

    “It’s possible that control of the next Senate will come down to the wire, too,” he added.

    “In the event of a very narrow Clinton win, it is all but guaranteed that Trump would claim the election had been ‘rigged’ and would challenge the result via the courts. Civil disorder is also possible. Under those circumstances, the infamous 2000 election suggests that the uncertainty could persist for at least a month and could weigh heavily on the stock market during that time.”

    Quote of the day

    “Remember the lessons of June 23.”
    Michael Hewson, CMC Markets

    Markets mixed

    Global markets are mixed so far after Monday’s Clinton-fuelled rally.

    “With the finishing line now in sight, financial markets are reacting as if a Clinton win is a done deal, in eerie echoes of the lead-up to the June U.K. Brexit vote, as markets priced in the preservation of some form of status quo, and we all know how that ended,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

    “It is certainly true that it’s hard to compare a binary referendum outcome to a U.S. presidential election, but it is also true that both candidates are deepy unpopular and that unpopularity could well trigger a low turnout, which could well favour Donald Trump, so anyone betting the house on a Clinton win would do well to remember the lessons of June 23.”

    So far on the markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei dipped marginally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite gained 0.5 per cent.

    In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up almost 0.1 per cent by about 4:40 a.m. ET, though Germany’s DAX was down slightly.

    New York futures were little changed.

    “Markets all around the globe are willing to see Hillary Clinton as the U.S.’s next president, as Clinton means stability, visibility and continuity in terms of the U.S.’s economic, political and geopolitical agenda,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.

    “Hillary Clinton has a well-understood trajectory, a proven track record, as well as a concrete action plan on subjects that matter both to the U.S. and to the world,” she added.

    “On the other hand, a Trump victory would mean a period of uncertainty on many platforms, including the world’s biggest power’s economic and fiscal policies, political and geopolitical agenda and trade relationships.”

Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad

