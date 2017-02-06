Analysts are somewhat amazed by the “sheer cussedness” of a Canadian dollar now worth almost 77 cents (U.S.).

Some don’t understand why the loonie isn’t sinking as they’d expected, and wonder if markets are “complacent” given the threat to Canadian trade from the young Trump administration.

“The resilience of CAD continues to confound our expectations,” said Paul Meggyesi of JPMorgan Chase, citing the “sheer cussedness” of the currency, which he referred to by its symbol.

But for a dip a couple of weeks ago, when Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz knocked it down by saying an interest rate cut was still a possibility, the loonie has fared much better than other currencies.

“Indeed, the Canadian dollar is the second-best performing major currency since the U.S. election … seemingly at odds with the rising downside risk to Canada’s economy stemming from a more protectionist stance by the Trump administration,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank senior economist Leslie Preston.

“The loonie has had a helping hand from firmer oil prices, but markets may be somewhat complacent about the potential impact from any thickening of the U.S. border.”

Looked at another way, the Canadian dollar has now “bounced back more aggressively than any other currency as a proportion of its initial post-election selloff,” JPMorgan’s Mr. Meggyesi said in a report.

“CAD is now fairly valued on a short-run model basis, which in our view will be difficult to sustain, both in view of the potential collateral economic damage Canada will sustain from the now inevitable renegotiation of NAFTA and also because of the BoC’s easing bias, which is not adequately reflected in rate market pricing (and that easing bias is a direct consequence of the currency which BoC believes is inappropriately strong).”

What he means by that is that markets are underestimating the possibility of Mr. Poloz and his central bank colleagues cutting their already low benchmark rate to offset the impact of the loonie’s recent strength.

The central bank has bemoaned the fact that the loonie had been dragged higher along with the U.S. dollar against other currencies after the election, though the greenback has lost some ground of late.

Remember, Mr. Poloz is counting on a lower currency to help boost Canadian exports.

“The loonie touched its best level since early September [last] week, despite Governor Poloz’s best efforts to talk the currency down,” noted BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Benjamin Reitzes.

At this point, though, we’re not likely to see any real action from Mr. Poloz, other than “jawboning,” unless the loonie were to head back toward the 80-cent mark, which “might be a bit more jarring for the bank and could warrant a meaningful forecast downgrade,” Mr. Reitzes said.

“That would open the door a little wider to possible easing, though it’s clear Poloz doesn’t want to cut rates again at the moment,” he added.

“Bottom Line: The resilient loonie is causing trouble for the BoC. While we continue to look for the Canadian dollar to soften through 2017, that dynamic may take a bit longer to evolve than anticipated.”