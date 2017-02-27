Currency speculators are in the midst of their “biggest bull bet” on the Canadian dollar since last spring.

And one wonders whether they’re right or wrong in upping the ante amid so much uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s trade policy plans.

The latest reading from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, released on Friday and measured as of last Tuesday, showed the net long position for the loonie rising to almost $1.9-billion, a bullish sign.

The Australian dollar also chalked up more on the long side of the ledger, as did New Zealand’s currency, though to a far lesser extent.

On the bearish side, with net short positions, were Mexico’s peso, the euro, the British pound, Swiss franc and yen.

“Investors lifted net AUD and net CAD longs but market timing looks poor, with the benefit of hindsight,” said Shaun Osborne, Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief foreign exchange strategist, and his colleague Eric Theoret, referring to the Australian and Canadian dollars by their symbols.

“The AUD has slipped on risk aversion and valuation concerns (near recent range highs) while the boost in net CAD longs (to the biggest bull bet on the CAD since May) looks odd in the context of a solidly range-bound market,” they said in a research note on the CFTC numbers.

There are a handful of reasons behind this, but “I’m not sure the level of interest in buying the CAD is really justified,” Mr. Osborne said later.

Among them are recent Canadian employment numbers that suggest the economy is doing well, he said on the weekend, but he believes job creation of 100,000 or so in December and January “overstates” where the economy really stands.

“Canada only created 214,000 jobs through the whole of 2016, after all. Plus, weak core inflation Friday suggests a lot of excess slack still in Canada.”

Also feeding into the loonie’s fortunes are firmer oil prices, buoyed by OPEC countries sticking to their recent output cut agreement.

Mr. Osborne also cited the seemingly “broader upswing” in the global economy, which tends to support commodity-linked currencies like the loonie.

“And finally, the [U.S. dollar] itself has been drifting generally lower since running up in the wake of the Trump election win. That has probably helped encourage some [speculative] longs in the CAD.”

The speculative showing for the Canadian dollar is consistent with the trend among commodity-linked currencies, added Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets.

“It may not seem like it with all this talk of protectionism, but, oddly enough, sentiment for global growth amongst manufacturers is booming and this is supporting growth currencies like the loonie and leading to a build-up in positioning,” Mr. Rai said.

While the Canadian dollar has been relatively stable recently, at around 76 cents U.S., currencies have been in the spotlight since Mr. Trump came to power on promises to remake the trade regime, slamming certain countries for low valuations.

Mexico has been a prime target, which is why the fortunes of the peso had been such a proxy for Mr. Trump’s chances in the runup to the election.

Observers had warned that the new administration’s vow to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement could harm Canada, and that the loonie could tumble to somewhere between 70 and 72 cents.

Since then, Mr. Trump’s team has made nice with Canada, suggesting only tweaks to NAFTA where we’re concerned, but analysts are still wary, warning even a small change could have an impact.

This is a big issue for the Bank of Canada, whose governor, Stephen Poloz, has already bemoaned the loonie’s recent rise amid hopes that a weaker currency would help drive exports.

Mr. Poloz may find some solace in the comments of Mr. Osborne, who, like other observers, stresses the divergence between the Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve, a dicconnect that is not loonie-friendly.

“I’m not sure the CAD is really an attractive buy,” Mr. Osborne said.

“We rather think it’s a sell, in fact,” he added.

“The Fed will tighten and the BoC will remain on hold this year most certainly. Oil prices are strong enough that U.S. output is on the rise again. There’s likely a natural cap on crude prices hereabouts. I’m not convinced the Canadian economy is quite as robust as the jobs data suggest (after weak retail sales and CPI last week).”