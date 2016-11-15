Speculators are raising their bets against the Canadian dollar, which is now trading for about 74 cents (U.S.).

The latest report from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows the net short position against the loonie has climbed to $1.6-billion, the highest in months.

The report was just released, but the numbers are as of last Tuesday, the day of the U.S. election that put Donald Trump in the White House.

The latest rise in the shorts wasn’t particularly large, but the trend was clear for the loonie, which has been hurt by speculation over the path of interest rates in Canada and the United States, a stronger American dollar and freshly lower oil prices.

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate in December, leaving the Bank of Canada sitting on its hands for some time, which would make the loonie less attractive.

“CAD sentiment has deteriorated in eight of the past 10 weeks and 11 of the past 14, widening the net short to $1.6-billion at levels last seen in March,” Bank of Nova Scotia chief foreign exchange strategist Shaun Osborne and his colleague Eric Theoret said of the CFTC report, referring to the loonie by its symbol “The broader turn appears to be one of capitulation on the part of bulls and increasing confidence on the part of bears, the latter rebuilding their position to half the record (108,000 contracts) level reached in late 2015,” they added.

“The bears have room to run.”