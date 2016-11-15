Briefing highlights
- Speculators raise bets against the loonie
- Markets mixed, European stocks higher
- New York poised for stronger open
- What haunts the loonie: Suddenly, a 74-cent dollar
- Scott Barlow: Reasons for post-election, short-term loonie optimism
- David Parkinson: Yellen's job complicated by Trump win
- U.S. firms could move billions out of Canada
- Rob Carrick: How snowbirds can buy U.S. dollars on the cheap
- Loonie a 'double loser' as Trump turmoil takes hold
- Ian McGugan: What investors are ignoring
- Ottawa names public servant as temporary CRTC vice-chair
- Eric Reguly: Trump awakens the bond vigilantes
- Rob Carrick: Do you have the right type of TFSA?
- Rob Carrick: Trump win a game-changer for mortgage strategies
Speculators raise bets against loonie
Speculators are raising their bets against the Canadian dollar, which is now trading for about 74 cents (U.S.).
The latest report from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows the net short position against the loonie has climbed to $1.6-billion, the highest in months.
The report was just released, but the numbers are as of last Tuesday, the day of the U.S. election that put Donald Trump in the White House.
The latest rise in the shorts wasn’t particularly large, but the trend was clear for the loonie, which has been hurt by speculation over the path of interest rates in Canada and the United States, a stronger American dollar and freshly lower oil prices.
Markets expect the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate in December, leaving the Bank of Canada sitting on its hands for some time, which would make the loonie less attractive.
“CAD sentiment has deteriorated in eight of the past 10 weeks and 11 of the past 14, widening the net short to $1.6-billion at levels last seen in March,” Bank of Nova Scotia chief foreign exchange strategist Shaun Osborne and his colleague Eric Theoret said of the CFTC report, referring to the loonie by its symbol “The broader turn appears to be one of capitulation on the part of bulls and increasing confidence on the part of bears, the latter rebuilding their position to half the record (108,000 contracts) level reached in late 2015,” they added.
“The bears have room to run.”
Markets mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, though European stocks are rallying again and New York is poised for a stronger open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei slipped marginally and the Shanghai composite lost 0.1 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.9 per cent by about 4:40 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
“It almost feels like the U.S. election has offered the missing piece of the global macro puzzle,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“Though politically contested, we can’t deny that the Trump win gave a jolt to the global markets,” she added.
“The sovereign yields could take a breather, and, while scaling higher, have brought along the inflationary hopes that have been lost long ago in the key developed markets.”
How markets ended Monday
Other news
