The Canadian dollar is up a bit in the wake of two strong economic reports, but that doesn’t suggest the outlook for the loonie has changed.

Indeed, a major global bank said just this week that it’s “nervous” about the Canadian currency, and that maybe investors should stay away from it at

The loonie bounced to as high as 75.85 cents (U.S.) after Statistics Canada released a strong December jobs report, which showed a gain of 54,000 jobs, and a separate look at the country’s trade balance, which rebounded to a surplus for the first time since September, 2014.

“Strong Canadian employment and trade figures that crushed consensus expectations are why the Canadian dollar is holding its own rather nicely against the USD this morning despite a strong greenback,” said Derek Holt of Bank of Nova Scotia, referring to the U.S. currency by its symbol.

But if you look further out, most forecasters still expect the loonie to slide, generally to somewhere between 72 and 74 cents, though some see it below the 70-cent mark.

Largely this is because of the divergence in the interest rate paths of the Canadian and U.S. central banks, with the former on hold and the latter in the midst of a gradual hiking cycle.

And, of course, oil prices will determine the loonie’s fortunes.

But also at play is speculation over how Canada fits into Donald Trump’s trade crosshairs, to date largely aimed at Mexico but with demands to renegotiate or even kill the North America free-trade pact.

While oil will help dictate the fate of the loonie, Norway’s krone and the ruble, Kit Juckes of Société Générale told clients in a research note Thursday that the weakness of the Mexican peso “makes us nervous of the [Canadian dollar], and we’re inclined to steer clear of it for now.”

And as National Bank senior economist Krishen Rangasamy noted, the loonie may have fared not too badly against the U.S. dollar last year, but that’s not necessarily a good thing given the fate of the peso.

“Indeed, the Mexican peso continued to weaken against both the USD and the loonie,” he said.

“This loss of relative competitiveness for Canada suggests its share of U.S. goods imports (i.e. our market share in the U.S.), which is already below that of Mexico’s share, will probably continue to shrink this year.”