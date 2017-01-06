Briefing highlights
- ‘Steer clear’ of the loonie: Société Générale
- Canada churns out 54,000 new jobs
- Canadian trade balance rebounds to surplus
- Can Saudis afford both guns and butter?
‘Nervous’ of loonie
The Canadian dollar is up a bit in the wake of two strong economic reports, but that doesn’t suggest the outlook for the loonie has changed.
Indeed, a major global bank said just this week that it’s “nervous” about the Canadian currency, and that maybe investors should stay away from it at
The loonie bounced to as high as 75.85 cents (U.S.) after Statistics Canada released a strong December jobs report, which showed a gain of 54,000 jobs, and a separate look at the country’s trade balance, which rebounded to a surplus for the first time since September, 2014.
“Strong Canadian employment and trade figures that crushed consensus expectations are why the Canadian dollar is holding its own rather nicely against the USD this morning despite a strong greenback,” said Derek Holt of Bank of Nova Scotia, referring to the U.S. currency by its symbol.
But if you look further out, most forecasters still expect the loonie to slide, generally to somewhere between 72 and 74 cents, though some see it below the 70-cent mark.
Largely this is because of the divergence in the interest rate paths of the Canadian and U.S. central banks, with the former on hold and the latter in the midst of a gradual hiking cycle.
And, of course, oil prices will determine the loonie’s fortunes.
But also at play is speculation over how Canada fits into Donald Trump’s trade crosshairs, to date largely aimed at Mexico but with demands to renegotiate or even kill the North America free-trade pact.
While oil will help dictate the fate of the loonie, Norway’s krone and the ruble, Kit Juckes of Société Générale told clients in a research note Thursday that the weakness of the Mexican peso “makes us nervous of the [Canadian dollar], and we’re inclined to steer clear of it for now.”
And as National Bank senior economist Krishen Rangasamy noted, the loonie may have fared not too badly against the U.S. dollar last year, but that’s not necessarily a good thing given the fate of the peso.
“Indeed, the Mexican peso continued to weaken against both the USD and the loonie,” he said.
“This loss of relative competitiveness for Canada suggests its share of U.S. goods imports (i.e. our market share in the U.S.), which is already below that of Mexico’s share, will probably continue to shrink this year.”
Job creation surges
Statistics Canada kicked off the morning with a couple of positive reports on jobs and trade.
The jobs report was a true surprise. Not only did employment pick up to the tune of a net 54,000 new jobs in December, but it was all related to full-time work, a shift for Canada.
The economy churned out more than 80,000 full-time positions, Statistics Canada said in a monthly report that is often questioned by economists because of its volatile nature, while shedding almost 28,000 part-time jobs.
The unemployment rate edged up to 6.9 per cent as more people went searching for work, thus being counted in the monthly survey.
“The jobs just keep on coming, and this time they're offering a full day's work,” said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.
“Paid jobs (rather than self-employment) accounted for all of the climb, with big gains in professional services and health care leading the way, alongside small gains in goods production. Quebec and BC enjoyed sizeable gains. Overall, an unambiguously strong release.”
Trade rebounds to surplus
Canada has scored its first trade surplus since September 2014 on a 4.3-per-cent pick-up in exports.
The country rebounded from a $1-billion trade deficit in October to a $526-million surplus in November, Statistics Canada said.
Exports climbed 4.3 per cent, far outpacing the 0.7-per-cent rise in imports.
Notable is that exports to countries other than the U.S. surged 9.5 per cent to a record $12-billion. Note, too, that exports to China climbed 11.1 per cent.
The Saudi shift
The big question for Saudi Arabia is whether the embattled kingdom can afford both guns and butter.
And Royal Bank of Canada believes stronger oil prices could help the Saudis do just that.
“Last year we had guns, but not much butter,” Helima Croft, RBC’s global head of commodity strategy in New York, said in a play on the classical economic model.
That model relates to how a government juggles its defence spending – hence, guns – versus what it shells out on the non-military side for things such as food or other production – thus, butter. As in, do you arm your warriors or feed your country?
Both are key to Saudi Arabia.
Its defence spending has surged and now accounts for its biggest single expense, or 32 per cent of the total, as Canada knows all too well given the controversy over its military sales to the kingdom.
On the other side, the butter in this case is the cradle-to-grave social contract with the Saudi people that has been jeopardized by a harsh austerity program sparked by the collapse in oil prices.
Ms. Croft and her colleague, commodity strategist Christopher Louney, studied the finance ministry’s 2017 budget, and believe the kingdom can manage its commitment to guns, butter and its “Vision 2030” initiative to rely more on investment income and less on oil.
Notably, the government’s latest budget calls for higher spending on health and social programs, along with infrastructure.
“Spending increases will likely go down very well domestically,” Ms. Croft and Mr. Louney said in a report.
“There have been reports of rising discontent with the slashing of subsidies, cancellation of projects, delays in payments to contractors and reductions in civil service salaries and benefits,” they added.
“Particular public anger has been directed at the Western consultants who are viewed as the architects of austerity.”
The RBC strategists noted the “massive shift” in Saudi strategy as the country radically changed course by deciding to support oil prices as part of a landmark OPEC production cut agreement.
The “more subtle shifts” related to the spending priorities.
The latest budget called for an annual spending increase of 8 per cent, to 890-billion Saudi riyals, or almost $240-billion (U.S.). After shrinking last year, health and social spending will rebound to help build new hospitals and medical cities, fight poverty and upgrade infrastructure and transportation.
Its budget hole is, nontheless, forecast to shrink to 198-billion riyals as oil revenues climb by a projected 46 per cent from 2016, in what Ms. Croft and Mr. Louney see as further proof of the Saudi commitment to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries production ceiling.
Which brings us back to guns because actual military and security spending, which frequently runs over target levels, will determine the size of the budget deficit.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
“Saudi defence spending rose sharply in the aftermath of the Arab Spring and has continued to climb as the Kingdom has taken on a more assertive regional security stance under the direction of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” said Ms. Croft and Mr. Louney.
So even amid the oil shock, the Saudis still raced past Russia to become the world’s third-largest military spender behind the United States and China.
“It should be noted that Saudi Arabia occupied the eighth position pre-Arab Spring,” the RBC strategists said.
“There are some reports that [the Deputy Crown Prince] has recently downgraded support for the Syrian opposition, perhaps as part of a broader rapprochement with Russia as well as Assad’s recent battlefield victories,” they added.
“However, there are no signs yet of an imminent exit from Yemen, and that conflict will likely continue to put pressure on the Saudi budget and pose a security threat to critical infrastructure and communities in the southern border region. However, with the improved outlook for oil, the Kingdom will have a bit more breathing space to afford both guns and butter in 2017, and to keep the core Vision 2030 policy initiatives on track.”
