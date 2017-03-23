Global markets are tame but jittery so far as investors wait to see how President Donald Trump’s health care proposal plays out.

The debate in the House of Representatives is the first real test of the new president, and a test of the already fragile nature of the Trump rally across financial markets.

“Conventional wisdom is that President Trump hasn’t secured the votes necessary for passage of the bill, and the market take on that is that it exposes the Trump rally’s shaky foundations,” warned Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

Markets tumbled on Tuesday as fear spread that the U.S. administration's tax reform plan could be further delayed, though stocks were more stable on Wednesday. Which brings us to the House decision on health care.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up marginally.

Major indexes were mixed across Europe by about 5:20 am ET, with the Paris CAC 40 down 0.1 per cent, London’s FTSE 100 down slightly, and Germany’s DAX up 0.1 per cent.

New York futures were also up, though not by much, and the Canadian dollar was sitting just below the 75-cent U.S. mark.

“Concerns remain about the ability of the new U.S. administration to deliver on its promises on tax and banking reform, as well as infrastructure spending in the time expected given the current disagreements surrounding health care reform,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

“If Trump is unable to deliver on his health care promises, where the majority of Republicans are broadly in agreement, it will inevitably beg the question as to how he can deliver on anything else, which means a defeat in today’s House vote could trigger further investor nervousness about deliverables.”

For now, U.S. markets are “holding their breath,” noted London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

“Any positive news from today’s vote has the potential to revive the stock bulls,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said.

“Trump-favourable trading would also include a recovery in the U.S. yields, the U.S. dollar and the banking shares across the global markets,” she added.

How markets ended Wednesday

