There’s now a ‘big dose of uncertainty’ across global markets, courtesy of the FBI.

Investors had been certain Hillary Clinton would walk away with the U.S. presidency next week. This isn’t to suggest that she won’t, only that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s fresh e-mail probe has suddenly changed market sentiment.

“Well have to wait to see how the investigation proceeds and if the FBI sheds any further light,” said Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets.

“The immediate takeaway for markets is that there’s an added degree of political risk that had been removed beforehand. Trump’s decline in the polls had brought a period of stability to asset prices - and following the news we risk premiums being built up.”

Indeed, the polls are narrowing in the wake of the FBI’s announcement.

Financial markets are calmer so far, after Friday’s jolt, but this is very much a moving target in the final days on the campaign trail.

As BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Robert Kavcic put it, Friday afternoon carried a pointed reminder that “Nov. 8 still carries a big dose of uncertainty.”

That uncertainty carried through the weekend, leaving global markets mixed at this point.

Tokyo’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each lost about 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.7 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

“Coming so close to the election date and in the aftermath of Republican candidate Donald Trump’s sinking poll ratings, this development has seen the sands shift once more, throwing up further uncertainty and additional question markets over the credibility of the future occupier of the most power office in the world,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

Currency markets are also in the spotlight.

“That the Mexican peso and Brazilian real sit at the top of the October [foreign exchange] performance table tells us the market has been getting comfortable with the idea of a Clinton presidency and suggests some wobbles ahead for risk sentiment,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

As if that weren’t enough, investors will be closely monitoring key economic events this week, from Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s fall economic statement on Tuesday to interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.

Market players are speculating over whether Mr. Morneau will unveil a fresh round of stimulus, given Canada’s economic weakness.

And while the Fed isn’t expected to change its benchmark rate, markets will be looking for signs of a rate hike in December.

Where markets ended Friday

THE GLOBE AND MAIL » SOURCE: QUANDL