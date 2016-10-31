Briefing highlights
- From the FBI, a ‘big dose of uncertainty’
- Joanna Slater: Both sides pull out all the stops
- Clinton, Trump and BMO's 'Rocky Horror Election Show'
- Trump just about done in, markets rule
- How Trump could wound Canada deeply
- Matt Lundy: How Trump would affect Canada's economy
- Trump could be 'positive' for Canada, RBC analyst says
- Performance Sports to file for bankruptcy protection
- May said to want Carney to stay as he reflects on BoE role
- Rita Trichur and Naill McGee: TD bids $600 million for Richardson GMP
- David Milstead: Whether Trump or Clinton, this sector should do well
- Barrie McKenna: Selling of airports no panacea
‘Big dose of uncertainty’
There’s now a ‘big dose of uncertainty’ across global markets, courtesy of the FBI.
Investors had been certain Hillary Clinton would walk away with the U.S. presidency next week. This isn’t to suggest that she won’t, only that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s fresh e-mail probe has suddenly changed market sentiment.
“Well have to wait to see how the investigation proceeds and if the FBI sheds any further light,” said Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets.
“The immediate takeaway for markets is that there’s an added degree of political risk that had been removed beforehand. Trump’s decline in the polls had brought a period of stability to asset prices - and following the news we risk premiums being built up.”
Indeed, the polls are narrowing in the wake of the FBI’s announcement.
Financial markets are calmer so far, after Friday’s jolt, but this is very much a moving target in the final days on the campaign trail.
As BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Robert Kavcic put it, Friday afternoon carried a pointed reminder that “Nov. 8 still carries a big dose of uncertainty.”
That uncertainty carried through the weekend, leaving global markets mixed at this point.
Tokyo’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each lost about 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.7 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
“Coming so close to the election date and in the aftermath of Republican candidate Donald Trump’s sinking poll ratings, this development has seen the sands shift once more, throwing up further uncertainty and additional question markets over the credibility of the future occupier of the most power office in the world,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
Currency markets are also in the spotlight.
“That the Mexican peso and Brazilian real sit at the top of the October [foreign exchange] performance table tells us the market has been getting comfortable with the idea of a Clinton presidency and suggests some wobbles ahead for risk sentiment,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.
As if that weren’t enough, investors will be closely monitoring key economic events this week, from Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s fall economic statement on Tuesday to interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.
Market players are speculating over whether Mr. Morneau will unveil a fresh round of stimulus, given Canada’s economic weakness.
And while the Fed isn’t expected to change its benchmark rate, markets will be looking for signs of a rate hike in December.
Where markets ended Friday
Performance Sports sinks
Performance Sports Group Ltd. plans to file for court protection from creditors later in the day, The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland, Jacqueline Nelson and Christina Pellegrini report.
The manufacturer of Bauer and Easton sporting goods will also give details of a recue plan involving its biggest shareholders.
Carney not ‘a quitter’
I don’t think the British have a particularly good handle on Mark Carney.
The Bank of England governor, late of the Bank of Canada, is under the gun because of his warnings over Brexit in the run-up and wake of the referendum that saw U.K. voters opt to quit the European Union.
There were some suggestions he could decide to leave Britain’s central bank early, but report show what many Canadians already know: Mr. Carney wanted this five-year stint, with an option for an extra three years, he won’t back down from a fight, and he’s not likely to give up because some politicians want his head.
Remember, it was Mr. Carney who led Canada through what could have been a far uglier recession.
According to The Financial Times, Mr. Carney will probably issue a statement this week, saying he’s not going anywhere.
Some observers agree.
“While it is true that the U.K. economy has performed much better than a lot of the forecasts in the lead-up and aftermath of the vote, it is also true that the Bank of England governor was the only adult in the room in the immediate aftermath of the referendum vote,” said CMC’s Mr. Hewson.
Criticism comes with the job, he added, noting that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi “has had to deal with a lot worse.” And while he didn’t mention her, Fed chair Janet Yellen has also been under attack of late.
“Are we therefore meant to believe that Mark Carney is so thin-skinned that he can’t deal with a little criticism, however unwarranted some people may think it to be?” Mr. Hewson said.
“He’s already well into his initial five-year term, and while he’s yet to decide to take up the option of the extra three years, he doesn’t strike me as a quitter,” he added.
“There is also the fact that a departure now at such a sensitive time would tarnish any form of legacy that he may wish to leave, which suggests he’ll probably be around for a while longer, keeping his hand on the tiller.”
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
