Ontario holds a rather dubious distinction when it comes to outstanding debt: It has more of it than any sub-national government outside the U.S., Moody’s Investors Service says.

Of the 250 non-U.S. regional and local governments it rates, Ontario tops that list, at a projected $322.9-billion in net direct and indirect debt as of March 31.

Ontario would likely still come out on top even if the U.S. were included, Moody’s says.

That $322.9-billion, or about 240 per cent of revenue, has ballooned from $150.5-billion, or 137.9 per cent of revenue, in 2008. The province has the highest debt in terms of total amount, rather than as a percentage of revenue.

Ontario “has more outstanding debt than any Moody’s-rated sub-sovereign, reflecting a succession of significant debt-funded deficits since 2008,” Moody’s said in a report this week, adding it expects that level to swell further still, given spending plans for its hefty 10-year infrastructure program.

If that seems Greece-like, Moody’s said the province’s rising debts should be manageable in this era of low interest rates and an improving fiscal position.

“The current low-interest-rate environment has been beneficial to Ontario,” Moody’s senior analyst Michael Yake said in an accompanying statement.

“Despite the material increase in debt, Ontario’s interest expense has remained relatively stable and is forecast to continue to remain so.”

He cited the fact that interest payments now are 8.9 per cent of revenue, not far off from the 8.8 per cent of eight years ago.

The province’s budget plan calls for balanced books by 2017-18

“Ontario’s low financing costs also reflect the province’s conservative debt management,” Moody’s said.

“The province typically pre-borrows some of the funds that will be required the following fiscal year,” it added.

“Given the current expectation that interest rates will rise, this allows it to lock in lower rates.”

Ontario, which is rated Aa2, stable, by Moody’s, ran up its debt in the wake of the financial crisis and along with infrastructure spending.

“Higher debt levels created downward credit pressure for Ontario,” Moody’s said.

“Nonetheless, the policy decision to borrow for infrastructure spending at a time of historically low interest rates, combined with the prudent debt management practices outline above, has helped to support the province’s Aa2 rating.”