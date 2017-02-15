Here’s some advice from a major American bank as markets ride fresh highs: Be nimble and flexible and prepare for “extremes” at the beginning of the Trump era.

Global markets are pushing fresh highs again in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, who signalled a path of interest rate increases in an appearance before policy makers Tuesday.

Ms. Yellen, whose testimony continues, this time to the House financial services committee, said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t wait too long for another rate hike lest it miss the ball.

Her comments were seen as raising the odds of the Fed raising rates in March, though that’s far from a certainty.

“Markets are pricing a 32-per-cent chance of a March hike now, versus a 30-per-cent chance two days ago, and the odds of a rate hike by May have moved above 50 per cent,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

“That kind of rate re-think is dollar-friendly but too timid to derail the risk rally that starts in U.S. equities and spreads into emerging market currencies.”

Markets have been on a roll since Donald Trump won the presidency, albeit with some down moments, as investors applauded his promises for fiscal and economic reform.

Bank, industrial and consumer discretionary stocks have done well, while “risk measures” such as gold and credit spreads are shy of their pre-election performance, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“Most of these price movements stem from the belief that policy changes seem more achievable with a Republican sweep of Congress and the White House,” said strategists Martin Mauro, Cheryl Rowan and Matthew Trapp.

“But our strategists see the risk that potential delays and uncertainty about the ultimate effect of the policy changes could set markets back, at least temporarily.”

It’s that but that the U.S. bank was flagging in a report this week titled “Preparing for extremes.”

“We expect monetary, fiscal and regulatory policies to be key drivers of financial markets for much of 2017, but there is considerable uncertainty over the timing, scope and direction of those actions” said Mr. Mauro, Ms. Rowan and Mr. Trapp.

“As these policy developments unfold, asset prices could show wide swings,” the Bank of America strategists said in their report.

“We suggest that investors prepare by implementing barbells in their stock and bond portfolios, and encourage them to be nimble and flexible throughout the year to adapt to changing circumstances,” they added, referring to an investment strategy of hedging your bets with both with both low- and higher-risk assets.

At this point, stocks are riding high again, though New York appears headed for a mixed open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1 per cent, and the Hong Kong Hang Seng 1.2 per cent, though the Shanghai composite lost 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent by about about 6:45 a.m. ET.

New York futures were mixed, and the Canadian dollar was sitting at about 76.5 cents U.S.

“There are plenty of reasons to be bearish, including an earnings season that has been so-so at best, plus ongoing geopolitical turmoil and the impending return of the Greek crisis, but once again we have all be reminded of the fact that, sometimes, markets just want to go up,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Last year there were plenty of voices (including me) pointing out the potential tailwinds for markets once equity inflows came back in strength, and perhaps we are seeing some of this now,” he added.

“Valuations are stretched, that is certain, but for now this does not seem to matter. And when the dip does arrive, it will provide another great buying opportunity.”

