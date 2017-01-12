Briefing highlights
- U.S. dollar's woes send loonie higher
- Global stock markets sink
- ‘The Trump magic didn't happen this time around’
Loonie shoots higher
The U.S. dollar is in broad retreat, in turn driving the loonie toward 77 cents.
President-elect Donald Trump’s news conference Wednesday sent the U.S. currency down as he failed to give many details about key fiscal policy issues that investors were looking for.
“After a bounce in the U.S. close, USD has sold off hard again in Asia and is back at the lows hit during Trump’s press conference,” said Royal Bank of Canada senior currency strategist Elsa Lignos.
Overnight and into the morning hours, the Canadian dollar has in turn traded in a fairly wide range, as low as 75.85 cents (U.S.) and as high as 76.73 cents, and is hovering near its high heading into the North American open. It's now up by about 3 cents in as many weeks.
It’s not just the U.S. dollar, but also oil prices, helping to push the loonie higher.
“Today’s headlines are both favourable for a stronger loonie,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“The broad-based sell-off in the U.S. dollar and the recovery in oil prices are the major factors driving the loonie to three-month highs against the greenback.”
There’s so much going on, from the lack of fiscal details, the potential flare-up with China after Rex Tillerson, Mr. Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, and the “Russian spy shenanigans,” as Ms. Ozkardeskaya put it. Not to mention Mr. Trump’s latest attack on the pharmaceutical industry.
“Among the circus of Russian hacking fake news and alike, the big losers from yesterday’s speech appear to be pharmaceuticals and car makers, with Trump expressing the will to bring down drug costs and impose a large border tax on firms moving operations abroad to then sell back into the U.S.,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“Perhaps the biggest loswer from yesterday’s speech was the U.S. dollar, which has been slammed throughout the night,” he added.
“The weakness evident in both the dollar and stock markets alike centres on the unwillingness of Trump to discuss in any detail the fiscal stimulus package which has proven the number one driver of optimism throughout the markets post-election.”
- Jeffrey Jones: Trump stance on trade to keep loonie under pressure
- How 149 world currencies fared against the loonie in 2016
- Scott Barlow: The year ahead is going to get nasty for the loonie
- Some harsh views of Canada's economy and its loonie
- U.S. firms could move billions out of Canada
- What haunts the loonie: Suddenly, a 74-cent dollar
Stocks slide
It’s not just the U.S. dollar, but also stocks that are suffering somewhat.
“All in all, the Trump magic didn’t happen this time around,” said London Capital Group’s Ms. Ozkardeskaya.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.6 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also down.
How markets ended Wednesday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
- B.C. approves Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion
- Scott Barlow: 'Dividends are the worst'
- Andrew Willis: Troubled Trump Toronto hotel put on block
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad
Next story| Learn More
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.