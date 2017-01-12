The U.S. dollar is in broad retreat, in turn driving the loonie toward 77 cents.

President-elect Donald Trump’s news conference Wednesday sent the U.S. currency down as he failed to give many details about key fiscal policy issues that investors were looking for.

“After a bounce in the U.S. close, USD has sold off hard again in Asia and is back at the lows hit during Trump’s press conference,” said Royal Bank of Canada senior currency strategist Elsa Lignos.

Overnight and into the morning hours, the Canadian dollar has in turn traded in a fairly wide range, as low as 75.85 cents (U.S.) and as high as 76.73 cents, and is hovering near its high heading into the North American open. It's now up by about 3 cents in as many weeks.

It’s not just the U.S. dollar, but also oil prices, helping to push the loonie higher.

“Today’s headlines are both favourable for a stronger loonie,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

“The broad-based sell-off in the U.S. dollar and the recovery in oil prices are the major factors driving the loonie to three-month highs against the greenback.”

There’s so much going on, from the lack of fiscal details, the potential flare-up with China after Rex Tillerson, Mr. Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, and the “Russian spy shenanigans,” as Ms. Ozkardeskaya put it. Not to mention Mr. Trump’s latest attack on the pharmaceutical industry.

“Among the circus of Russian hacking fake news and alike, the big losers from yesterday’s speech appear to be pharmaceuticals and car makers, with Trump expressing the will to bring down drug costs and impose a large border tax on firms moving operations abroad to then sell back into the U.S.,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Perhaps the biggest loswer from yesterday’s speech was the U.S. dollar, which has been slammed throughout the night,” he added.

“The weakness evident in both the dollar and stock markets alike centres on the unwillingness of Trump to discuss in any detail the fiscal stimulus package which has proven the number one driver of optimism throughout the markets post-election.”