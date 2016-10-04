Investors are suddenly scared of the Canadian dollar, driven in part by the “Trump and Fed premium.”

So much so that CIBC World Markets believes that the loonie could tumble to as low as about 73 cents U.S. within the next few months.

“Market sentiment on [the Canadian dollar] is shifting,” said Bipan Rai, CIBC’s executive director of macro strategy.

While a lower loonie may not be imminent, he added, “it’s clear that the market is more sensitive to it, and, as such, investors should be, as well.”

The latest report from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission illustrates the sudden shift in sentiment where the loonie’s concerned. For the first time since the spring, speculators now hold a net short position in the currency, which has just dipped below the 76-cent mark.

Part of this may have to do with an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and part to what a Trump presidency could mean to Canada, Mr. Rai said in a report.

“Positioning in [Canadian dollar] futures were aggressively pared last week (and are now net short), while risk reversals clearly show an inherent upside bias in the three-month bucket (likely reflecting some of the Trump and Fed premium),” he said.

By “upside bias,” he meant a stronger U.S. dollar against the loonie. And by “three-month bucket,” he was referring to what the market expects three months from now.

The Trump “premium,” meanwhile, implies that the market is beginning to look more closely at what his presidency could mean for the loonie.

“We’ve seen the cost of hedging against a Trump win rise over the past few weeks,” Mr. Rai said.

Many, though not all, observers believe a Trump presidency would be bad for Canada. Certainly many market players see it that way.

“Trump’s brand of protectionism (tearing up NAFTA) adds to an uncertain trade environment,” Mr. Rai said.

“U.S.-Canada trade is the largest in the world, and an important input for generating growth this side of the border going forward,” he added.

“Anything that jeopardizes that creates risks and the [Canadian dollar] should trade defensively if the polls are tight into Nov. 8.”

There’s more at play, of course, notably downbeat comments from the Bank of Canada, but that’s been with us for a while.

As have the ups and downs of oil prices, which also move the loonie. But the shift in sentiment has been swift.

“Investors have become suddenly quite bearish on the [Canadian dollar],” noted Shaun Osborne, Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief foreign exchange strategist, and his colleague Eric Theoret, also a currency strategist.