A major American bank paints three scenarios for Canada’s inflated housing markets, and there’s “no happy ending” for any of them.

There are degrees of severity, though, which Bank of America Merrill Lynch laid out in a recent report on housing markets in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, all of which are in something of a similar position.

“Canada, Australia and New Zealand have all faced commodity shocks that have hampered growth and left the economy highly dependent on housing activity,” Emanuella Enenajor, the bank’s North America economist, and her colleague Tony Morriss, an economist and rates strategist, said in their report.

“Despite mounting financial stability risks, central banks in these regions are stuck with low rates to stimulate growth. This has created conditions for continued expansion of housing activity and household debt.”

This comes as Finance Minister Bill Morneau is poised to unveiled fresh housing-related measures in a few hours, as The Globe and Mail’s Shawn McCarthy and Kathy Tomlinson report.

First, when we’re talking about overheated markets, we’re really talking about Vancouver and Toronto, and their surrounding regions.

These are the two areas of concern among policy makers, who have already introduced some measures and have formed a working group to study the issue. Home prices have surged and household debt, fuelled by mortgages, is at record levels.

The Vancouver market has cooled considerably – it was easing even before the August introduction of a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of area properties – while Toronto is expected to forge ahead and cool later.

We’ll learn more this week when the Vancouver and Toronto real estate boards report their September numbers. Watch for reports from The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang.

Ms. Enenajor and Mr. Morriss see “no happy ending” in any of the three countries studied.

It’s a case of bad-worse-worst, muddied by the challenges facing central banks with a juggling act: They have to stimulate their economies with low interest rates that fuel consumer borrowing.

“Today, although the worst of the commodity-driven shock has passed, trade deficits remain wide and headwinds on growth persist, suggesting that emergency low rates, and the associated boost to housing, are set to continue,” the economists said.

“Despite the Bank of Canada, Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand expressing discomfort with elevated housing activity, residential investment has been an important source of growth, encompassing roughly 15 per cent to 30 per cent of the gains in GDP in the past two years,” they added.

(Note that this a particular issue in British Columbia, where housing is so much a part of the economy.)

“As such, we see no rate hikes on the horizon to stem financial stability risks as a slowdown in housing would impair growth.”

Their first, and baseline, scenario

Breathe easier: They don’t see a U.S.-style crash here.

“We see no rate hikes in this scenario as tighter monetary policy could crimp housing-dependent growth,” they said in the report. “But this leaves little policy ammunition to ease in the event of a downside shock.”

As Ms. Enenajor added later, this scenario “still has a gradual unwinding of imbalances (deleveraging), which puts a gradual damper on growth. But this headwind is spread out over time.”

Other observers say there will be a hit to economic growth in B.C. and Ontario, which are leading the provinces, from slower housing markets.

“Housing-led strength has already begun to fade in British Columbia, and Ontario’s all-important Toronto market is expected to follow suit in 2017, but to a lesser degree,” Toronto-Dominion Bank chief economist Beata Caranci, senior economist Michael Dolega and economist Dina Ignjatovic said in a recent forecast.

“The anticipated moderate correction will not be enough to severely dampen economic activity, but it will be sufficient to dip growth back down below 2 per cent by 2018.”

Scenario 2

This one looks at what happens if policy makers move to cool their markets too forcefully. It’s not the baseline call from Bank of America.

“In this scenario, we expect a sharp curtailment in demand, [and] falling sales and prices,” said Ms. Enenajor and Mr. Morrris.

“Affordability for local buyers would improve, but the drop in prices and activity would weigh on growth and could require monetary policy easing,” they added, noting Australia would be in the worst position.

“Fiscal policy makers would also likely recognize their error and reverse policy.”

As noted, Mr. Morneau plans to slow down the foreign money flooding into Canada’s real estate market by closing a tax loophole.

Scenario 3

What could happen near-term if policy makers are “too timid?”

The housing markets would resume their drive, but central banks still wouldn’t raise interest rates because the economy couldn’t tolerate it.

“In this scenario, lax regulation allows foreign buyers to continue pushing residential markets higher,” the Bank of America economists said.

“Although the near-term profile is one of strength, affordability continues to erode and financial stability risks rise,” they added.

“In this scenario, policy makers will have to take more aggressive steps further down the road to cool housing, risking a more acute correction.”