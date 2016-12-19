Economic growth

While observers differ on the exact speed, most agree it will be modest next year. Canada’s economy can be expected “to gain an inch, not a yard,” as Toronto-Dominion Bank put it in its latest outlook.

“Just stopping the bleeding of the past few years will help boost Canada’s economic trajectory,” said TD chief economist Beata Caranci.

This year was certainly nothing to crow about as Canada suffered the impact of the oil shock, the Alberta wildfires and other various and sundry.

Economists generally agree Canada’s economy will expand by about 2 per cent in 2017, give or take (largely take), a couple of basis points.

“After two years of struggling with roughly 1-per-cent growth, we have bumped up our 2017 GDP outlook for Canada to 2 per cent,” said Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter.

“Beyond a firmer external backdrop, domestic growth will find some support from a roll-out of long-awaited infrastructure outlays and supportive financial conditions,” he added.

The federal government’s stimulus measures, including infrastructure spending, should help buoy the economy, analysts say.

“However, we expect that the economy’s main growth engine of the past two years – the housing sector – will lose momentum, partly owing to tighter mortgage insurance rules,” Mr. Porter said.

“On the flip side, the economy’s biggest drag of the past two years – business investment – is projected to nudge higher after a combined plunge of more than 18 per cent in 2015-16.”

Also on the dark side is an elevated jobless rate that’s projected to hover near the 7-per-cent level for at least the next couple of years.

So much, of course, depends not on only oil prices, but also the economic fortunes of the U.S., and its trading partners such as Canada, under Donald Trump.

British Columbia comes in for special mention because so much of its economy has been tied to housing, and the proverbial bubble there has burst, not in small part because both the provincial and federal governments have engineered a cool-down through tax and mortgage measures.

Canada’s westernmost province has led economic growth, and some economists believe it will continue to do so. Others, though see it slipping below Ontario.

“Giving up the top spot it held in 2016 will be British Columbia, where we expect the recent cooling in home resale activity to be largely sustained in 2017, thereby quieting off a powerful source of growth in the province during the past few years,” Paul Ferley, Royal Bank of Canada’s assistant chief economist, and his colleagues, senior economist Robert Hogue and economist Gerard Walsh, said in their latest outlook.

“Our GDP forecast for British Columbia (+1.7 per cent) would be weaker than the national average (1.8 per cent) for the first time in six years.”

RBC expects Ontario and Manitoba to take the lead. And while the Trump administration means uncertainty, Ontario could benefit from a stronger U.S. economy and a lower loonie.