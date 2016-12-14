Briefing highlights
- Fed poised for first rate hike in a year
- ‘Twitter Trump’ or ‘presidential Trump’?
- Investors wait for ‘dot plot’
- What Trump may signal on Yellen
- Markets mixed in advance of Fed
Toronto speeds up, Vancouver slumps
The Toronto area’s housing market shows no signs of slowing down, while Vancouver’s appears down for the count.
For the second straight month, according to the latest reading of the Teranet-National Bank home price index, Vancouver eased from a month earlier, with prices down 1.3 per cent.
Of course, on an annual basis, Vancouver prices were still up a sharp 19.3 per cent in November.
Vancouver has been hit on two fronts: First, from a provincial tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver area properties, followed by the latest national mortgage and tax measures by the federal government.
While Vancouver home sales have collapsed, we’re now seeing the monthly impact on prices. The Toronto area market is still powering ahead, though economists expect price growth to slow given the new federal measures.
“In Vancouver, prices declined in November for a second month in a row, for a cumulative drop of 1.9 per cent, concentrated in dwellings other than condos,” said National Bank economist Marc Pinsonneault.
“This is consistent with the fact that the decline in house sales since their peak last February started in detached dwellings, and is so far deeper in that category,” he added.
“Due to measures imposed by government (qualification for an insured mortgage, 15-per-cent tax on foreigners’ acquisitions, etc.), house prices still have downside in Vancouver.”
On a monthly basis, Toronto home prices rose 1.1 per cent in November from October, with Hamilton up 1.4 per cent, Montreal 0.9 per cent, Calgary 0.7 per cent, Quebec City and Victoria 0.4 per cent, and Halifax 0.6 per cent.
Prices slipped 0.8 per cent in Ottawa-Gatineau, and 0.2 per cent in each of Winnipeg and Edmonton.
Year over year, Toronto prices rose at a record pace of 18.5 per cent, and Hamilton at a record 16.3 per cent. Prices climbed 16.3 per cent in Victoria, 3.1 per cent in Winnipeg, 1.8 per cent in Ottawa-Gatineau, 2.6 per cent in Halifax, and 0.1 per cent in Montreal.
They slipped 0.2 per cent in Edmonton, 0.7 per cent in Quebec City, and 1.7 per cent in Calgary.
“Sales continued to rise in Toronto, reaching record levels whether in the apartment category or for other types of dwellings,” Mr. Pinsonneault said.
“We have yet to see a slowdown in response to the new ruling regarding the qualification for an insured mortgage,” he added.
“Toronto, Hamilton and Victoria are the three metropolitan regions pulling the composite index up month after month.”
- Home price and debt charts that will raise the hair on your neck
- Global body warns of threat to Canada's banking system
- Brent Jang: Toronto leads rising prices as Vancouver cools
- Tamsin McMahon: Realtors loath to share foreign buyer data, CMHC talks show
- David Parkinson: Why Poloz may use words to cool 'Trump effect'
- Ontario home-buying math: When prices rise $2,000 every 8 to 9 days
- Risk and reward in Ontario's Golden Horseshoe
- Data Centre: What homes in your city are worth
- A 5-year, city-by-city Canadian house price forecast
- New Canadian housing rules: How they'll 'harden' the landing
- What you need to know about Ottawa's overhaul
Fed poised to hike
Almost one year after its first post-crisis rate hike, the U.S. central bank is likely to do it again.
Everyone expects that.
What they really want to know is what chair Janet Yellen and her Federal Reserve comments make of the incoming U.S. president and his fiscal agenda, and how Donald Trump could react.
Here’s what to watch for later in the day:
Economists and market players expect the central bank to raise the benchmark federal funds rate by one-quarter of a percentage point to a range of 0.5 to 0.75 per cent.
The Fed has signalled this for some time. And economic indicators – for example, the U.S. jobless rate is now down to 4.6 per cent – back this up.
“Indications of above-average growth and tightening labour markets provide conditions consistent with the central bank resuming tightening,” said Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief economist Paul Ferley.
The 2 p.m. ET policy statement will come with new projections from individual Fed officials, on where they see the economy and the Fed funds rate headed. The latter is known as the “dot plot,” and is widely watched for the expected timeline for more rate hikes.
Ms. Yellen will also hold a news conference, where she is certain to be asked what she thinks of Mr. Trump’s fiscal plans.
“With indications that above-average growth is likely to persist over the second half of 2016, attention will be paid to see whether the Fed revises up its growth outlook along with accelerating the pace of fed fund hikes beyond 2016,” Mr. Ferley said.
“Comments by the Fed will be watched closely for any suggested impacts from the incoming Trump administration, particularly with respect to possible fiscal stimulus. The Fed has to date maintained a view of ‘too early to tell.’”
Michael Gregory, Bank of Montreal’s deputy chief economist, expects Ms. Yellen to stress three things, first that this rate increase is not a sign of things to come, and that future policy will depend on the indicators.
“Second, the state of financial conditions matter in the formation of monetary policy (a stronger greenback and higher longer-term bond yields are doing some of the Fed’s tightening work for them),” Mr. Gregory added.
“Third, Fed policy is reactive, not proactive, with respect to fiscal policy prospects. No doubt many of the questions the chair will field will be tied to the market, economic and policy implications of Mr. Trump’s presidential victory and the Republican sweep of Congress. We suspect one key takeaway from all the day’s policy pronouncements will be that we won’t have to wait another year for rate hike 3.”
It could all get “extra lively” because of the Trump factor, said London Capital Group senior market analyst Jasper Lawler.
“This is the first Federal Reserve meeting with Donald Trump as U.S. president-elect,” Mr. Lawler said.
“Trump’s response or lack thereof could exaggerate or curtail the market reaction to the Fed,” he added.
“Traders would be advised to have Trump’s Twitter feed on screen next to their live stream of Janet Yellen. ‘The Donald’ has previously suggested the Fed suppressed interest rates for political reasons; even saying that Janet Yellen should be ‘ashamed of herself’ for doing so. At the same time he has described himself as ‘a low rates guy.’”
What for one of two Mr. Trumps, Mr. Lawyer said. There’s the “Twitter Trump’ who “bemoans the rate hike as either timed against his presidency or as ‘too little too late.”
Then there’s the “presidential Trump who respects the Fed’s independence.”
There’s actually more at stake here.
“Silence could imply Donald Trump will endorse Janet Yellen for a second term as Fed chair,” Mr. Lawler said.
“Criticism of Fed policy from The Donald would make a Yellen second term very unlikely. If Yellen stays as Fed chair beyond her current term, which ends in 2018, it would presumably mean a lower path of rates rises than if Trump were to appoint a hawk as her successor. We believe criticism from The Donald would lead to a stronger U.S. dollar and a steeper yield curve.”
- Ian McGugan: Fed may stall Trump's growth plans
‘Trump drunk’
It’s anyone’s guess where we end up on the markets, given the Fed decision, but at this point global stocks are mixed.
Notable, of course, is that the Dow Jones industrial average is making a run at the 20,000 mark.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up, while the Shanghai composite lost 0.5 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 8:35 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
“U.S. markets once again made record highs yesterday as investors continued to pile in with almost giddy abandon,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson, adding that “you could almost call it getting Trump drunk.”
While investors are awaiting the Fed, we’ll see what the week brings.
“With markets in their current mood it is hard to imagine what could stop the index hitting 20,000 this week,” Mr. Hewson said of the Dow.
How markets closed Tuesday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
- Costco poised for first Canadian office supplies store
- Scott Barlow: Bonds now like tech stocks in early 2000
- Shawn McCarthy: Green-up in aisle four: Loblaw to cut emissions
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad