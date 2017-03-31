Affordability stressed

Affording a home in Toronto is the toughest it has been in more than 25 years, Royal Bank of Canada warns.

Which takes us back to 1990, and we don’t want to go there.

Not only that, the “squeeze” is spreading in Southern Ontario, with evidence suggesting the Toronto area is now a “high-risk” zone that calls for government intervention, said RBC chief economist Craig Wright and senior economist Robert Hogue.

Their housing affordability measure – the proportion of median pretax income needed to juggle mortgage payments, property taxes and utility bills – puts Toronto at its most stressed since 1990.

Indeed, the level of 64.6 per cent in the fourth quarter is the worst since the mid-1980s, according to this measure, which is based on a down payment of 25 per cent and a 25-year, five-year fixed-rate mortgage.

“The severe strain afflicting Toronto-area buyers primarily reflects elevated and still rapidly escalating single-detached home prices (resulting from a shortage of supply relative to strong demand); however, increasing condo apartment values also contributed,” Mr. Wright and Mr. Hogue said in Thursday’s report.

“RBC’s affordability data strongly indicate that the Toronto-area market is in a high-risk zone.”

And it’s spreading, the study said, citing nearby areas such as Hamilton and St. Catharines.

Last year’s federal mortgage and tax measures have done little to cool Toronto down, the RBC economists said, and more action may be needed.

“The last time affordability was in such a state (in 1990), Toronto’s housing market subsequently fell into a deep and prolonged slump,” Mr. Wright and Mr. Hogue noted.

“The situation is different this time because most of the affordability stress is concentrated in the single-detached segment – whereas it was pervasive in 1990 – however, recent acceleration in condo prices tells us that stress soon will mount significantly in this segment, too,” they warned.

“Left unchecked, this situation will get worse, putting at high risk Canada’s largest housing market. Further policy intervention would be prudent to avoid a 1990s-style outcome.”

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa has said he’s looking at budget measures to see the affordability burden.

And, as The Globe and Mail’s Jeff Gray reports, Toronto Mayor John Tory said Thursday he’s open to a tax on vacant homes, a move that would hit property speculators.

There are, Mr. Tory said, an estimated 65,000 homes sitting empty in the city.