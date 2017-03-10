Economists are applauding Ontario’s decision to take a second look at slapping a Vancouver-style tax on foreign buyers of domestic homes to cool down the frothy markets in and around Toronto.

Realtors, not so much.

“I would be on board with such a move because at the rate prices are rising now, we’re about 24 months away from 1989-like valuations,” said senior economist Robert Kavcic of Bank of Montreal, which has dubbed the Toronto area market a bubble.

“The move would also send a clear message to speculators within the market here that some softening is likel coming, possibly dampening their expectations.”

As The Globe and Mail’s Tim Shufelt and Janet McFarland report, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said Thursday he’s eyeing options to slow the fantastic rise in prices in southern Ontario. Among them is the possibility of a tax like the B.C. government’s 15-per-cent levy on foreign buyers of Vancouver-area properties.

Any such move would come on top of federal tax and mortgage measures already in place to tame wild housing markets.

John Tory, the mayor of Toronto, where the average price of a detached home has just topped $1.5-million for the first time, wants to see more research before giving his support.

The B.C. move sparked a slump in Vancouver area home sales, though prices are still through the roof. And there’s speculation that the tax simply drove foreign money to cities such as Victoria and the Greater Toronto Area.

At this point, said Bank of Nova Scotia senior economist Adrienne Warren, foreign money is expected to continue flowing into properties around the world as wealthy investors seek “diversification and perceived safety of capital” by buying up real estate.

“For U.S. investors, a weaker Canadian dollar increases the attractiveness of Canadian real estate,” she said in a report Thursday.

As observers far and wide warn of potential trouble in Canadian housing amid sharply rising household debt levels, here’s a key fact from Ms. Warren: Mortgage carrying costs as a share of household income are projected to climb to about 36 per cent in 2018 from an estimated 33.5 per cent last year.

“A foreign buyers tax is a reasonable option given signs that the market remains heated and the risk that it will make ownership out of reach for those living and working in the GTA,” said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

BMO’s Mr. Kavcic looked at valuations with an eye to the bust of the late 1980s.

Affordability was in line with historical norms until early last year, but then broke down, he found.

“I would say prices have clearly detached from long-standing strong supply-demand fundamentals within the past year, and all evidence suggests that nonresident investors are playing a role,” Mr. Kavcic said.

“Even if their share of total transactions is relatively small, the fact that they are coming into an extremely tight market, and often with deeper pockets than we have domestically, can pretty quickly push prices beyond what domestic fundamentals can support.”

Realtors, who have long pushed against a tax, condemned the idea again, saying foreign buyers aren’t the problem, but the lack of supply is.

“Before we pin a tax on foreigners, we need to address the elephant in the room and that’s the lack of housing supply,” said Tim Hudak, chief of the Ontario Real Estate Association.