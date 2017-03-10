Briefing highlights
- Ontario eyes foreign-buyer home tax
- Economists applaud, realtors rebel
- What to expect in Canadian jobs report
- Investors eye U.S. report for Fed moves
Second look
Economists are applauding Ontario’s decision to take a second look at slapping a Vancouver-style tax on foreign buyers of domestic homes to cool down the frothy markets in and around Toronto.
Realtors, not so much.
“I would be on board with such a move because at the rate prices are rising now, we’re about 24 months away from 1989-like valuations,” said senior economist Robert Kavcic of Bank of Montreal, which has dubbed the Toronto area market a bubble.
“The move would also send a clear message to speculators within the market here that some softening is likel coming, possibly dampening their expectations.”
As The Globe and Mail’s Tim Shufelt and Janet McFarland report, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said Thursday he’s eyeing options to slow the fantastic rise in prices in southern Ontario. Among them is the possibility of a tax like the B.C. government’s 15-per-cent levy on foreign buyers of Vancouver-area properties.
Any such move would come on top of federal tax and mortgage measures already in place to tame wild housing markets.
John Tory, the mayor of Toronto, where the average price of a detached home has just topped $1.5-million for the first time, wants to see more research before giving his support.
The B.C. move sparked a slump in Vancouver area home sales, though prices are still through the roof. And there’s speculation that the tax simply drove foreign money to cities such as Victoria and the Greater Toronto Area.
At this point, said Bank of Nova Scotia senior economist Adrienne Warren, foreign money is expected to continue flowing into properties around the world as wealthy investors seek “diversification and perceived safety of capital” by buying up real estate.
“For U.S. investors, a weaker Canadian dollar increases the attractiveness of Canadian real estate,” she said in a report Thursday.
As observers far and wide warn of potential trouble in Canadian housing amid sharply rising household debt levels, here’s a key fact from Ms. Warren: Mortgage carrying costs as a share of household income are projected to climb to about 36 per cent in 2018 from an estimated 33.5 per cent last year.
“A foreign buyers tax is a reasonable option given signs that the market remains heated and the risk that it will make ownership out of reach for those living and working in the GTA,” said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.
BMO’s Mr. Kavcic looked at valuations with an eye to the bust of the late 1980s.
Affordability was in line with historical norms until early last year, but then broke down, he found.
“I would say prices have clearly detached from long-standing strong supply-demand fundamentals within the past year, and all evidence suggests that nonresident investors are playing a role,” Mr. Kavcic said.
“Even if their share of total transactions is relatively small, the fact that they are coming into an extremely tight market, and often with deeper pockets than we have domestically, can pretty quickly push prices beyond what domestic fundamentals can support.”
Realtors, who have long pushed against a tax, condemned the idea again, saying foreign buyers aren’t the problem, but the lack of supply is.
“Before we pin a tax on foreigners, we need to address the elephant in the room and that’s the lack of housing supply,” said Tim Hudak, chief of the Ontario Real Estate Association.
- Tim Shufelt, Janet McFarland: Ontario reconsiders tax to cool market
- Rob Carrick: Prudent savers hit with highest mortgage rates
- Home price and debt charts that will raise the hair on your neck
- Gary Mason: Wake up, Toronto, to your housing crisis
- A loud alarm on home prices, a reminder of the 'ugly' 1980s
- Toronto region in 'housing bubble,' BMO warns
- Brent Jang: Soaring GTA home prices trigger new warnings
- Check out our down payment calculator
- Data Centre: What homes in your city are worth
- A 5-year, city-by-city Canadian house price forecast
What to watch for today
Looking at the projections for Statistics Canada’s monthly jobs report gives you a good sense of why Avery Shenfeld says trying to forecast it is “hazardous to one’s health.”
“But we’re due for at least a flat month after outsized recent gains,” the chief economist at CIBC World Markets said in a lookahead to the 8:30 a.m. ET report.
Forecasts for the report suggest anywhere from a loss of 20,000 jobs in February to a gain of 10,000, with CIBC expecting a dip of 5,000. The unemployment rate, in turn, is expected to hold steady at 6.8 per cent, or possibly rise to 6.9 per cent if you’re in the loss-of-20,000 camp.
Which is where Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief economist Paul Ferley sits.
“Our expectation is that recent average monthly employment gains over the previous six months at a very impressive 40,000 are due for some offset in February, with employment expected to drop 20,000,” Mr. Ferley said.
“Most of the earlier strength was concentrated in services employment, and thus the projected correction in February is expected to be concentrated in this component dropping 25,000,” he added.
“Employment in goods-producing industries is expected to rise a much more modest 5,000.”
At the same time, we’ll get the monthly U.S. jobs report, which, if it’s strong enough, should solidify already solid expectations of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.
“It will likely take a triple play of below-trend growth in payrolls, an uptick in the unemployment rate not driven by an uptick in the participation rate, and no acceleration in average hourly earnings to dissuade the [Fed] from raising rates five days after,” said Bank of Montreal deputy chief economist Michael Gregory.
“But, we expect opposites will occur on all three fronts, making the Fed feel even more confident about labour market conditions continuing to improve (thus, sealing the deal on a March 15 rate hike),” added Mr. Gregory, who expects the U.S. jobs gains to come in 200,000.
- David Parkinson: What to watch for in Canadian jobs data
- Rachelle Younglai: Jobs, trade data to offer clues on economy
- Follow our investor calendar
- Tillerson recuses himself from Keystone issues
- Jeffrey Jones, Jeff Lewis: New risks rain on oil patch parade
Other news
In case you missed it
