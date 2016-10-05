Toronto is fast becoming the new Vancouver as the average price of a detached home hits a cool $1.3-million.

Toronto’s housing market is sizzling even as Vancouver fizzles in the wake of a new tax on foreign buyers, according to the latest sales and price statistics from the two cities.

These numbers over the past two days come as the Canadian government grapples with ways to cool the two markets and ease the level of risk to the country’s mortgage lenders.

And as they released their latest numbers, Toronto realtors said they were keeping a close eye on the government measures, not saying it outright but nonetheless suggesting Ottawa’s initiative is attacking the wrong issue.

“The Toronto Real Estate Board will be closely monitoring how the recent changes to federal mortgage lending guidelines and capital gains tax exemption rules impact the housing market in the Greater Toronto Area,” Jason Mercer, the group’s director of market analysis, said in releasing the September numbers.

“While these changes are pointed at the demand for ownership housing, it is important to note that much of the upward pressure on home prices in the GTA has been based on the declining inventory of homes available for sale.”

In fact, Toronto listings plunged almost 37 per cent in September from a year earlier, with new listings down 5.6 per cent.

Home sales across the Toronto area surged 21.5 per cent last month to 9,902, with the benchmark price for all types of housing climbing 18 per cent.

But there are differences throughout the region, both geographically and by the type of home.

The average price of a detached home in Toronto’s 416 area soared by 23 per cent to $1.29-million. The 905 area saw a greater gain in that category of 26.6 per cent to $928,414.

If you put both areas together, the average price of a detached house is just over $1-million.

The pace of sales growth for detached homes in the 416 region slowed, while sales of semi-detached housing actually fell from a year earlier. That’s probably because of lower new listings, the real estate board said.

As The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang and Mike Hager report, Vancouver’s market is rapidly cooling.

Numbers released Tuesday showed a sales drop of about 33 per cent from a year earlier in September, the second month of a new provincial tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver area properties.

Prices were still well up, of course, with the value of a detached home rising almost 34 per cent to $1.6-million.

Economists expect the 15-per-cent tax in Vancouver will push some foreign money to Toronto, though that market, too, will cool in time. Toronto may indeed be “gaining strength at Vancouver’s expense, (i.e., in the wake of the new tax in Vancouver),” said BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Robert Kavcic. “Many will point to a ‘lack of information’ as it relates to potential policy moves, but the market-clearing mechanism that is prices provides plenty of information on its own - and right now it’s saying loud and clear that Toronto is detaching from what had long been strong fundamentally driven price growth,” he added.