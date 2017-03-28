Briefing highlights
Street cred
Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal are gaining street cred as global financial centres as the angst over Brexit and Donald Trump hit the reputations of London and New York.
Calgary, though, is also taking a hit in the latest rankings.
“We live in uncertain times and financial professionals hate uncertainty,” Z/Yen Group associate director Mark Yeandle said in unveiling the latest Global Financial Centres Index this week.
“Brexit has caused uncertainty in Europe and the election of Donald Trump has caused uncertainty globally,” added Mr. Yeandle, author of the index produced by Z/Yen and the China Development Institute.
Toronto moved up in the rankings by three notches, to No. 10 among the almost 90 centres in the index, which has now been running for two decades. Montreal inched up one spot to No. 14, and Vancouver three spots to No. 17.
Calgary, which has been hit hard by the oil shock, took a big hit, tumbling 15 spots to No. 49 in the survey of 3,000 people in the industry.
“Financial professionals continue to favour safety and stability in their choices of locations,” the report said of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
London and New York still held on to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, even amid the uncertainty, but their ratings tumbled by 13 and 14 points.
“These were the largest declines (except for Calgary) in the top 50 financial centres,” the report said, noting the plunge of 31 points in the heart of Canada’s oil patch.
Rounding out the top 10 were Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, San Francisco, Chicago, Sydney and Boston.
The report, which studies the business environment, infrastructure and reputations of financial centres, among other factors, also pegged Toronto as one of the 15 cities “likely to become more significant” in the next several years
Toronto gained three points on the business environment scale, and one point each for human capital and financial sector development. It held its ground on the reputation scale, and wasn’t mentioned for infrastructure.
Among North American players, Toronto trailed New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Boston to still be in the top five, followed by Washington, Montreal, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Calgary.
“With the exception of New York and Calgary (which is affected by energy price volatility, the other North American centres performed well,” the report said.
Markets mixed
There’s a lot of fretting out there, and global markets are mixed so far.
There’s fretting over Donald Trump’s health care reform failure, and there’s fretting over the Brexit trigger on Wednesday.
But investors are out there buying in some parts of the world, and New York appears poised for a stronger open.
“A lack of newsflow continues to bedevil this market, but the rebound off the lows for Wall Street indicates that there is still plenty of buying pressure out there,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“Both the U.S. dollar and U.S. markets ended [Monday] well off their lows, so it will be interesting to see if flows can keep them moving higher,” he added.
“The failure of the health care bill prompted a flurry of opining on whether the Trump rally was at last dead. But there will certainly be plenty of investors that look at the pullback on the S&P 500 and spy a buying opportunity.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, though the Shanghai composite lost 0.4 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down, though by less than 0.1 per cent, by about 5:35 a.m. ET, while Germany’s DAX was up 0.5 per cent.
New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was just above 74.5 cents U.S.
Playing into the action is Britain’s plan to launch the Brexit process on Wednesday.
“As such, the Brexit shenanigans keep the headlines busy, the latest being the bill the U.K. will need to pay for its EU divorce,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“As it stands, the Brexit talks could turn into hostile negotiations, which could dent investors’ appetite in the U.K. businesses and their European partners,” she added.
“In addition, the Scottish Parliament will vote today on whether or not to pursue a second independence referendum from the U.K.”
How markets ended Monday
What to watch for today
Investors will be looking for any winks and nods Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz chooses to make at an event in Oshawa, Ont., later in the morning.
Mr. Poloz is delivering a speech about Canada’s economic history. But more importantly for market watchers, he’s also speaking to reporters amid mounting signs of a stronger economy.
“The market will pay attention to any comments on the current economic outlook, as the recent string of better activity indicators contrasts with the bank’s more cautious outlook,” said Sue Trinh, Royal Bank of Canada head of Asia foreign exchange strategy in Hong Kong.
“Although we expect the string of better data to allay some of those concerns and shift the implicit easing in the January [monetary policy report] toward a more neutral stance, we believe that it is too early to contemplate an immident hiking cycle due to the lack of clarity on U.S. tax reform and trade policy.”
Mr. Poloz’s American counterpart, Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, also speaks later in the day.
