Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal are gaining street cred as global financial centres as the angst over Brexit and Donald Trump hit the reputations of London and New York.

Calgary, though, is also taking a hit in the latest rankings.

“We live in uncertain times and financial professionals hate uncertainty,” Z/Yen Group associate director Mark Yeandle said in unveiling the latest Global Financial Centres Index this week.

“Brexit has caused uncertainty in Europe and the election of Donald Trump has caused uncertainty globally,” added Mr. Yeandle, author of the index produced by Z/Yen and the China Development Institute.

Toronto moved up in the rankings by three notches, to No. 10 among the almost 90 centres in the index, which has now been running for two decades. Montreal inched up one spot to No. 14, and Vancouver three spots to No. 17.

Calgary, which has been hit hard by the oil shock, took a big hit, tumbling 15 spots to No. 49 in the survey of 3,000 people in the industry.

“Financial professionals continue to favour safety and stability in their choices of locations,” the report said of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

London and New York still held on to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, even amid the uncertainty, but their ratings tumbled by 13 and 14 points.

“These were the largest declines (except for Calgary) in the top 50 financial centres,” the report said, noting the plunge of 31 points in the heart of Canada’s oil patch.

Rounding out the top 10 were Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, San Francisco, Chicago, Sydney and Boston.

The report, which studies the business environment, infrastructure and reputations of financial centres, among other factors, also pegged Toronto as one of the 15 cities “likely to become more significant” in the next several years

Toronto gained three points on the business environment scale, and one point each for human capital and financial sector development. It held its ground on the reputation scale, and wasn’t mentioned for infrastructure.

Among North American players, Toronto trailed New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Boston to still be in the top five, followed by Washington, Montreal, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Calgary.

“With the exception of New York and Calgary (which is affected by energy price volatility, the other North American centres performed well,” the report said.