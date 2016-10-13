The Toronto, Hamilton and Victoria housing markets are still on fire as Vancouver shows signs of angst.

Home prices in Toronto rose 2.2 per cent on a month-to-month basis in September, with Hamilton coming in at 1.4 per cent and Victoria at 1.1 per cent, according to the latest measure of the Teranet-National Bank home price index.

In Vancouver, prices rose 0.2 per cent from August in what was the second month of a new 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of area properties.

Adding to this in future will be the federal government’s new measures aimed at cooling Canada’s overheated markets.

“In Vancouver, after seven large monthly house price increases in a row, prices were virtually flat in September,” said National Bank economist Marc Pinsonneault.

“This is consistent with the recent loosening in the home resale market, as sales dropped each month since their record level last February for a cumulative decline of 44 per cent,” he added.

“Prices in Vancouver have not fallen so far because market conditions have just started to loosen from the tightest conditions on records.”

National Bank now expects Vancouver prices to sink by 10 per cent over the course of year, with Toronto “now the red hot market,” according to Mr. Pinsonneault.

“But the historically low supply (in terms of the number of homes listed for sale) is also contributing to market conditions that are the tightest on records,” he said, noting the last four months have now seen an average 2.9-per-cent gain in prices.

Across the country, Calgary prices rose 0.3 per cent in Calgary and 0.1 per cent in Winnipeg. Prices were flat in Halfax, and fell 0.4 per cent in Edmonton, 0.6 per cent in Ottawa-Gatineau, and 0.8 per cent in Montreal and Quebec City.

The picture is different on a year-over-year basis, of course.

Vancouver prices are up 24 per cent from a year earlier, Victoria up 17.9 per cent, Toronto up 16.4 per cent, and Hamilton up 13.1 per cent.

Gains are far lower in several other cities, and down in Calgary to the tune of 4.9 per cent, in Edmonton by 0.7 per cent, in Halifax by 0.9 per cent, and in Quebec City by 2 per cent.