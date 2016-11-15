Toronto now rules the roost among Canada’s housing markets by a wide margin, with home prices surging in October.

And while Vancouver prices are up sharply on an annual basis, they slipped 0.6 per cent last month to mark the first decline in almost two years, according to the latest reading of the Teranet-National Bank home price index.

This comes amid mortgage and tax measures by the federal government to cool the overheated markets, though the first phase came into effect only in mid-October.

The B.C. government’s 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver area homes, however, was slapped on earlier and is believed to already have had an impact.

“Sales should continue to decline in Vancouver due to the new rulings,” National Bank economist Marc Pinsonneault said in a commentary accompanying the report.

“We expect home prices to decline 10 per cent over all (20 per cent for detached dwellings) over the next 12 months.”

According to the index, prices in Toronto rose 1.2 per cent in October from September, and at a record pace of 17.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Vancouver prices were still up 22.5 per cent from a year earlier.

Other monthly readings: Hamilton up 1.4 per cent, Quebec City up 1.1 per cent, Calgary up 0.5 per cent, Winnipeg up 0.4 per cent, Victoria up 0.3 per cent, Ottawa-Gatineau and Halifax down 0.2 per cent, and Montreal down 1 per cent. Edmonton was flat.

Other annual readings: Victoria up 17.9 per cent, Hamilton up 15 per cent, Winnipeg up 3 per cent, Ottawa-Gatineau up 1.3 per cent, Halifax up 0.6 per cent, Montreal down 0.6 per cent, Quebec City down 0.8 per cent, Edmonton down 0.9 per cent, Calgary down 4.9 per cent.

Economists believe that, while the Greater Toronto Area and its environs are the strongest markets in the country, these, too, will ease in time.

“Given increasingly stretched affordability, we expect the latest tightening in mortgage qualifying rules will lead to a cooling in GTA housing demand over the coming year,” Bank of Nova Scotia senior economist Adrienne Warren said in a new forecast Monday.

“At the same time, severely constrained supply - the ratio of sales to new listings climbed to a seven-year high in September - will likely keep upward pressure on prices in the near term.”

As for Vancouver, home sales have already plunged by 40 per cent since February and are “trending below their decade average,” Ms. Warren said.

“A severe lack of affordability compounded by recent policy changes has curtailed both domestic and foreign purchases, most notably for single-family homes,” Ms. Warren said, citing the various new rules and taxes that have come into play.

“Benchmark home prices in October were up a staggering 25 per cent year over year, but have begun to soften on a month-over-month basis,” she added.

“We expect Vancouver home prices could face further downward pressure in the year ahead, with overall market conditions moving back into balance amid the sharp drop in sales.”

Calgary, meanwhile, appears to be hitting bottom.

“While the region’s better affordability suggests it will be less impacted by the new mortgage rules than Vancouver or Toronto, weak labour market conditions and softening demographics will continue to suppress housing demand,” Ms. Warren said.

Some economists, Ms. Warren among them, aren’t convinced that measures to stem the flow of foreign money into Canada’s housing market will succeed over time, though they will in the short term slow speculation.

“Evidence from other jurisdictions that have imposed new taxes or other measures to stem foreign purchases, including Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., have not experienced a notable sustained falloff in demand or prices,” Ms. Warren said.

“Canadian real estate will likely remain popular with international investors looking for relative safety of capital and diversification, as well as with new immigrants.”