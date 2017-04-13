Briefing highlights
- GTA housing: When ‘stinky stuff hits the fan’
- Many other cities see sharp home price gains
The bubble
Talk of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike brings with it the threat of the “stinky stuff” hitting the fan in Toronto’s bubbly housing market.
To be sure, the Bank of Canada isn’t poised to raise its benchmark overnight rate from its current 0.5 per cent any time soon. And when it does, the cycle will be a gradual one.
But as The Globe and Mail’s Barrie McKenna reports, a stronger outlook from the central bank Wednesday has economists speculating that the first hike may come sooner than initially expected, some time earlier in 2018.
And as David Rosenberg puts it, that’s when trouble looms for inflated housing markets, in this case those in and around Toronto.
“No matter how you slice and dice it, there is a very high and widening gap between today’s home prices and where their intrinsic value is based on the underlying fundamentals,” said Mr. Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates.
“There can be no doubt that this differential is unsustainable, though, as is typically the case in real estate, the stinky stuff hits the fan when interest rates begin their up-cycle,” he added.
“That isn’t happening tomorrow, but is a clear and present danger in coming years.”
Nothing, Mr. Rosenberg said, is “more bubbly” than the Toronto market, where the average cost of a detached house is about equal to 13 years of median household income, compared with a decade just one year ago.
As The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland and Justin Giovannetti report, the latest reading of the Teranet-National Bank home price index showed another surge in March, a record 24.8 per cent in Toronto from a year earlier.
And it’s not just Toronto. This is rippling across Southern Ontario. And, for that matter, prices are rising at a fast pace in other areas, as well.
National Bank studied 26 markets, and found prices rising at a double-digit pace in almost 60 per cent of them, said senior economist Marc Pinsonneault.
“This record proportion is very similar to that observed in the United States in 2005 at the peak of the market,” he warned.
His colleague, National Bank chief economist Stéfane Marion, wondered in a research note if this might be Canada’s version of “irrational exuberance,” a reference to Alan Greenspan’s dot-com warning when he chaired the Federal Reserve.
“Even if Canada continues to enjoy some of the best demographics in the OECD, home price inflation appears to be running ahead of fundamentals,” Mr. Marion said.
Here’s National Bank’s breakdown of March price gains from a year earlier:
Oshawa, 29.4 per cent
Barrie, 27.2 per cent
St. Catharines-Niagara, 26.5 per cent
Toronto, 24.8 per cent
Hamilton, 21.5 per cent
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, 21.2 per cent
Peterborough, 19.1 per cent
Abbotsford-Mission, 19.1 per cent
Brantford, 18.1 per cent
Victoria, 18 per cent
Guelph, 15.8 per cent
Kelowna, 13.5 per cent
Windsor, 13.4 per cent
Vancouver, 12.2 per cent
London, 11.5 per cent
Sudbury, 6.5 per cent
Ottawa-Gatineau, 5.3 per cent
Halifax, 4.1 per cent
Montreal, 3.5 per cent
Thunder Bay, 2.4 per cent
Winnipeg, 2.2 per cent
Calgary, 1 per cent
Kingston, 0.9 per cent
Prices fell 2.8 per cent in each of Edmonton and Quebec City. And St. John’s registered a drop of 1.9 per cent, as of February rather than March.
The Bank of Canada has already warned of the sharp rise in high-ratio mortgages, particularly those where the loan-to-income ratio exceeds 450 per cent, in Toronto and some nearby communities.
It warned again Wednesday of rising debt burdens and home prices, in Toronto and elsewhere.
“The overall ratio of debt to disposable income is expected to edge higher,” the central bank said in its monetary policy report.
“Housing market activity has been very strong in some segments of the national market,” it added.
“In particular, resales and [housing] starts have increased significantly in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and in parts of the Golden Horseshoe region. Price growth in the GTA has accelerated and seems to have entered a phase in which speculation is playing a larger role.”
The Bank of Canada also suggested the federal government’s moves to hose down overheated markets will have some impact, at the same time citing a projected “gradual rise” in global long-term bond yields.
That would continue to push up Canadian yields to which mortgage rates are linked.
- Janet McFarland, Justin Giovannetti: BoC warns on speculation
- Barrie McKenna: Strong economy puts rate hike in view
- David Parkinson: Poloz says rates won't solve problem
- Janet McFarland: Canada at risk of correction: Moody's
- Joe Friesen, Jill Mahoney: The house is sold, but nobody's home
- Barrie McKenna, David Parkinson: Price shock is Canada's problem
- Rob Carrick: Six mind-blowing numbers about Toronto real estate
- Housing affordability in Toronto worst in a generation
- Marcus Gee: Toronto housing fix: Be careful what you wish for
- How far will Toronto home prices go? (If you have to ask ...)
- Janet McFarland: How can Ontario tame Toronto housing market?
- Margaret Wente: There's only one way to fix the housing bubble
- When you're taxed as 'rich' but can only afford a semi in the burbs
- Data Centre: What homes in your city are worth
- Shane Dingman: BlackBerry turns focus to acquisitions
In case you missed it
Want to interact with other informed Canadians and Globe journalists? Join our exclusive Globe and Mail subscribers Facebook group
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad
Next story| Learn More
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Trending
Most popular videos »
-
Report on Business
This tiny Toronto house sold for $370,000 over asking
News
Scarlett Johansson 'disappointed' in Ivanka Trump
News
United Airlines deals with fallout after passenger forcibly removed
Report on Business
Poloz warns about increased speculation in the Toronto housing market
-
News
Spicer: 'I made a mistake' with Hitler comparison
News
Islamic terrorists are ‘not Muslim anymore’: Malala Yousafzai
News
Trump calls Assad an 'animal,' blasts Russia
News
Daily Mail to pay Melania Trump damages over modeling claims
-
Globe Drive
New York International Auto Show revs up excitement
Technology
Toyota launches robot leg system to help keep elderly mobile
Report on Business
Bank seeing evidence of speculation in Toronto housing market
Report on Business
Carrick Talks Money: Four personal finance books millennials should read
More from The Globe and Mail
Most popular
-
April 13: Your daily horoscope
-
What Canada’s doctors are concerned about ahead of marijuana legalization
-
‘I stand with girls’: Malala Yousafzai, now an honorary Canadian, urges Ottawa to act
-
BoC’s Poloz issues warning about speculation in Toronto housing market
-
Leah McLaren: Death might seem frightening, but so does an empty eternal life