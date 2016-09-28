An RBC Dominion Securities analyst is taking a contrarian view of the impact of a Trump presidency, suggesting it could be a good thing for Canada.

First, though, appreciate that Matthew Barasch was commenting on the economy and the markets. Not on, like, common sense.

Other observers have said that Mr. Trump could be a bad choice for Canada, particularly where his trade policies are concerned.

Not necessarily so, Mr. Barasch said in a report on what investors should know for their portfolios. The “sum total” of the Republican candidate’s policy plans would be a plus for Canada and certain stocks, at least initially.

“In fact, we think several of his policies have the potential to be significant positive drivers for Canada and Canadian stocks,” Mr. Barasch said.

“Further, we would be very cautious with those who suggest that markets will crash and dogs and cats will live together upon a Trump victory, as these types of stories often sell newspapers, but have little connection to reality.”

To be clear, Mr. Barasch wasn’t commenting on whether Mr. Trump will win the election, only on what could happen if he does. Here are some of his main points, based on the idea that the Republicans control the U.S. Congress and that there are many unknowns surrounding the GOP candidate:

1. Market reaction should, for the most part, already be priced in by the day of the election, so there should be little shock from the result. If uncertainty is rampant, though, or if markets think Ms. Clinton will win, the knee-jerk reaction would be negative.

2. Mr. Trump’s plan to ease personal and corporate taxes would be both positive and negative for Canada. On the positive side, it would juice the economy of Canada’s biggest trading partner, thus with a “fairly meaningful” ripple effect north of the border. On the other hand, Canada now has a more competitive corporate tax rate, a gap that would disappear. And every province would have a higher marginal tax bracket than in the United States.

3. The “immigration divide” between Canada and the U.S. would widen, given Mr. Trump’s proposal to oust illegal immigrants and build a wall with Mexico. We already have a higher percentage of foreign-born citizens and programs to hold onto those with strong skills. Canada could thus welcome lower-cost unskilled workers and those with higher skills.

4. China is really Mr. Trump’s trade target, but he has said he wants to redraw the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA). Said Mr. Barasch: “Canada and Mexico tend to be parts of the manufacturing value chain for U.S. companies and, thus, disentangling them would likely be far more difficult, not to mention damaging, than simply trying to put up barriers to trade between the three countries.”

5. Mr. Trump’s environmental policy would be a plus given that he said he would approve TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL project. Having said that, his idea of drilling “pretty much everywhere” could push down oil prices, hurting Canada.

6. Mr. Trump wants to fix infrastructure, which “would likely be positive for Canada as it stresses commodity supplies and feeds through to increased U.S. economic growth.”

7. Whatever the initial reaction, many S&P/TSX stocks would be affected, with both winners and losers. Banks and life insurance companies could benefit, though utilities and telecom firms could be hurt, as could consumer groups. Energy and materials are “potentially big winners,” he added.

There are long-term concerns over budget deficits, but the immediate stimulus makes that “a concern for another day,” Mr. Barasch said.

“We get that a discussion of Mr. Trump can be delicate or even loathsome for some,” he added.

“However, from our lens, given the realistic potential that Mr. Trump becomes the U.S. president-elect on Nov. 8, Canadian investors would be remiss not to consider the implications of a Trump presidency.

There’s a lot of speculation to the questions raised by a Trump presidency, Mr. Barasch said.

“We can lean on common sense and convention to think through some of these things, but we are not sure what’s to come over the next four or eight years would necessarily follow the conventions of common sense.”

Right. Particularly when you’re talking about Mr. Trump.