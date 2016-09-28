Briefing highlights
- Trump could help Canada, RBC analyst says
- Some other thoughts on Trump
- About those cats and dogs ...
Trump and Canada
An RBC Dominion Securities analyst is taking a contrarian view of the impact of a Trump presidency, suggesting it could be a good thing for Canada.
First, though, appreciate that Matthew Barasch was commenting on the economy and the markets. Not on, like, common sense.
Other observers have said that Mr. Trump could be a bad choice for Canada, particularly where his trade policies are concerned.
Not necessarily so, Mr. Barasch said in a report on what investors should know for their portfolios. The “sum total” of the Republican candidate’s policy plans would be a plus for Canada and certain stocks, at least initially.
“In fact, we think several of his policies have the potential to be significant positive drivers for Canada and Canadian stocks,” Mr. Barasch said.
“Further, we would be very cautious with those who suggest that markets will crash and dogs and cats will live together upon a Trump victory, as these types of stories often sell newspapers, but have little connection to reality.”
To be clear, Mr. Barasch wasn’t commenting on whether Mr. Trump will win the election, only on what could happen if he does. Here are some of his main points, based on the idea that the Republicans control the U.S. Congress and that there are many unknowns surrounding the GOP candidate:
1. Market reaction should, for the most part, already be priced in by the day of the election, so there should be little shock from the result. If uncertainty is rampant, though, or if markets think Ms. Clinton will win, the knee-jerk reaction would be negative.
2. Mr. Trump’s plan to ease personal and corporate taxes would be both positive and negative for Canada. On the positive side, it would juice the economy of Canada’s biggest trading partner, thus with a “fairly meaningful” ripple effect north of the border. On the other hand, Canada now has a more competitive corporate tax rate, a gap that would disappear. And every province would have a higher marginal tax bracket than in the United States.
3. The “immigration divide” between Canada and the U.S. would widen, given Mr. Trump’s proposal to oust illegal immigrants and build a wall with Mexico. We already have a higher percentage of foreign-born citizens and programs to hold onto those with strong skills. Canada could thus welcome lower-cost unskilled workers and those with higher skills.
4. China is really Mr. Trump’s trade target, but he has said he wants to redraw the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA). Said Mr. Barasch: “Canada and Mexico tend to be parts of the manufacturing value chain for U.S. companies and, thus, disentangling them would likely be far more difficult, not to mention damaging, than simply trying to put up barriers to trade between the three countries.”
5. Mr. Trump’s environmental policy would be a plus given that he said he would approve TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL project. Having said that, his idea of drilling “pretty much everywhere” could push down oil prices, hurting Canada.
6. Mr. Trump wants to fix infrastructure, which “would likely be positive for Canada as it stresses commodity supplies and feeds through to increased U.S. economic growth.”
7. Whatever the initial reaction, many S&P/TSX stocks would be affected, with both winners and losers. Banks and life insurance companies could benefit, though utilities and telecom firms could be hurt, as could consumer groups. Energy and materials are “potentially big winners,” he added.
There are long-term concerns over budget deficits, but the immediate stimulus makes that “a concern for another day,” Mr. Barasch said.
“We get that a discussion of Mr. Trump can be delicate or even loathsome for some,” he added.
“However, from our lens, given the realistic potential that Mr. Trump becomes the U.S. president-elect on Nov. 8, Canadian investors would be remiss not to consider the implications of a Trump presidency.
There’s a lot of speculation to the questions raised by a Trump presidency, Mr. Barasch said.
“We can lean on common sense and convention to think through some of these things, but we are not sure what’s to come over the next four or eight years would necessarily follow the conventions of common sense.”
Right. Particularly when you’re talking about Mr. Trump.
Some other thoughts
As already noted, not everyone agrees with Mr. Barasch’s scenario.
Having said that, Capital Economics doesn’t believe Mr. Trump would actually spark a trade war because he’d probably back down from many of his pledges.
“Labelling China a ‘currency manipulator’ would have no immediate consequences and could be followed by years of talks rather than concrete action,” said Andrew Kenningham, the group’s senior global economist.
“And an attempt to renegotiate NAFTA could, in practice, prove fairly innocuous.”
The currency markets certainly have a view of it all, which is why Mexico’s peso rallied on the belief that Mr. Trump lost this week’s presidential debate.
“The fortunes of the peso in recent months have been closely tied with the likelihood that … Trump will triumph in the upcoming presidential election,” said David Rees, Mr. Kenningham’s colleague at Capital Economics.
“That is hardly surprising, given that Mr. Trump has taken a particularly bellicose stance towards Mexico.”
But when all is said and done, including the election and the next U.S. Federal Reserve Board rate increase, “we would not be surprised to see the peso stage something of a comeback in the next couple of months.”
You can see some of this to a lesser extent in the Canadian dollar.
“In theory, the loonie should weaken if polls continue to be tight, or even tilt into Trump’s favour, ahead of Nov. 8,” said Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets.
“A Trump win would be risk-negative and compound weakness on the Canadian dollar. This, of course, flows from Trump’s anti-trade rhetoric which places small, open economies in a vulnerable position.”
Something I've always wanted to do ...
Given that I am a newspaper scribe, I’ll poke a little fun at myself ...
And while we’re at it, just think of the number of Trump refugees who would come flooding across the border, buying our homes and further overheating our real estate markets.
And share a thought for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who would have to dine with Mr. Trump.
Markets mixed, Deutsche Bank rebounds
Global markets are mixed so far as a Deutsche Bank rebound helps things along in Europe.
Tokyo’s Nikkei shed 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.7 and 1 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
“The resurgence of Deutsche Bank’s shares has gone a long way to restoring confidence in Europe, with fears of a banking meltdown easing for now,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
Deutsche Bank faces a $14-billion (U.S.) penalty from the U.S. Justice Department, and a bailout from the German government seems unlikely.
Today, Deutsche raised money by selling its Abbey Life insurance business for more than $1-billion.
“There is an argument to be had that the decision from U.S. Department of Justice to completely destabilize the European banking system as retribution for Deutsche Bank’s role in the disruption of the U.S. financial system is far from helpful,” Mr. Mahony said.
“The size of the bill seems excessive at best, and without the ability to negotiate down the amount, we could see one of the biggest banks in mainland Europe split up.”
John Stumpf to forego millions
The chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Co. is giving up what would have been about $41-million (U.S.) in compensation as the bank embarks on a probe of its retail sales practices in the wake of the scandal.
“The independent directors have taken a number of initial steps they believe are appropriate to promote accountability at the company,” the bank said late yesterday.
“They have agreed with Mr. Stumpf that he will forfeit all of his outstanding unvested equity awards, valued at approximately $41-million based on today’s closing share price, and that he will forgo his salary during the pendency of the investigation. In addition, he will not receive a bonus for 2016.”
Wells Fargo’s former chief of community banking is also losing money.
- Wells Fargo CEO forfeits $41-million as board orders review
In case you missed it
