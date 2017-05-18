It’s hard to keep track of the fast-moving events in the Washington circus, what with all the elephants, clowns and lions.

But one thing is clear: Add North Korea to the turmoil, and it’s a fairly noxious mix for investors.

As The Globe and Mail’s Tim Shufelt reports, stocks plunged Wednesday as the word “impeachment” was heard among politicians and market analysts, raising questions about whether investors will ever see the fiscal and economic reforms promised by President Donald Trump’s young administration.

“At this point, one could hardly imagine a worse scenario than an eventual Trump impeachment for the markets,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Even though it’s obviously too soon to predict what could unfold, “if Donald Trump is impeached, his massive infrastructure spending plans and the colossal tax reforms would never see the daylight,” she added.

“Hence, the past six months’ reflation rally would face severe reversal risks. If the markets were to retrace the Trump-reflation gains, this would trigger a decent ‘deflation’ squeeze.”

Stocks are down again today across the board, with New York poised to sink at the open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.8 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was at about 73.3 cents (U.S.).

Here’s what other observers are saying:

“We believe that too much of the discussion around the latest disputed events is caught in a political maelstrom and partisan views get meshed into investment recommendations. Thus, we would be careful not to use emotional responses and personal likes and dislikes to arrive at conclusions ... We see the market’s pullback as rational but we would not get overly anxious about it in view of a 2,560 mid-year 2018 S&P 500 target.” Tobias Levkovich, Lorraine Schmitt and Jennifer Stahmer, Citigroup Global Markets

“The big question now is whether this turns out to be the start along a road to an impeachment process or whether this is another bump in the road. Depending on how events play out over the next few days, that planned rate rise for the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due next month, might well have to be put firmly on the back burner.” Michael Hewson, CMC Markets

“What we do know is this bout of risk aversion is certainly about a giant push back on the future of tax reform and Trump’s ability to deliver (anything) has been dealt a massive blow given the level and magnitude of controversies in play ... The moves in financial markets have been brutal, not because of the absolute size of the move, but specifically because of the size of the move after a prolonged period of such subdued implied volatility.” Chris Weston, IG