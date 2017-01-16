As Mike Nugent puts it, “You can’t sell something that isn’t there.”

Mr. Nugent made that comment earlier in the month when, as outgoing president of the Victoria Real Estate Board, he released record numbers highlighting the area’s housing boom.

Indeed, the British Columbia capital and its surrounding regions are seeing soaring home prices and enviable labour market stability that go hand in hand.

On the jobs front, Victoria boasts an unemployment rate of just 5 per cent, among the lowest in Canada.

It’s not that the labour market is surging, but rather is solid.

Employment rose 2.1 per cent last year, supported by technology, tourism, the Esquimalt Canadian Forces base, postsecondary education and the fact that Victoria is the seat of the provincial government, among other things.

“It’s a pretty stable labour market there,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic.

Both Victoria and Vancouver, he added, are enjoying sectors that are strong at this point, such as construction and professional services.

That, in turn, is helping to fuel the housing market. That, and anecdotal evidence that foreign money is flowing into Victoria properties, having been driven out of Vancouver by a 15-per-cent tax on non-Canadian buyers.

The housing boom has been linked to the strong labour market “notably when jobs were growing well above 4 per cent year over year in the second half of 2015 and in the first quarter of 2016,” said National Bank senior economist Marc Pinsonneault.

“Let me add also that Victoria’s market does not have the same affordability problem as Vancouver.”

We’ll see further evidence of the boom later in the morning when the Canadian Real Estate Association releases its monthly look at cross-country sales and prices for December.

We’ve already seen Victoria’s strong showing, with Mr. Nugent’s group reporting record 2016 sales and an annual jump of almost 24 per cent in the benchmark price of a single family home in the city’s core, to $758,500.

This came as the supply of homes for sale dwindled, with active listings down almost 41 per cent in December from a year earlier.

“We expect sales to continue to be strong but we don’t expect to see the phenomenal activity we saw in 2016 for 2017,” Mr. Nugent said.

“Inventory continues to be low,” he added.

“You can’t sell something that isn’t there. There is certainly an ongoing demand for properties.”

There are various measures of Canadian housing markets, and they all show Victoria booming.

The latest reading of the Teranet-National Bank home price index, for example, showed prices up almost 18 per cent on an annual basis.

The ratio of new listings to sales shows that Victoria has been a seller’s market since April, 2015, as “sales increased regularly up to December, 2015, followed by a spike that extended up to April, 2016,” said National Bank’s Mr. Pinsonneault.

“True, sales have decreased since then, but in November they were still 16.5 per cent over their level of March, 2015, while new listings were about the same. So market conditions remained rather tight.”

The region obviously has a lot going for it, from Vancouver Island’s natural beauty to cool neighbourhood favourites like the Blue Fox Cafe and the frequent back and forth of float planes.

Like every city, it also has its problems.

Take, as an example, the provincial government’s efforts to overhaul a prominent area near the Victoria courthouse and turn it into playground space.

“The testing of soil samples determined the presence of residual contaminants, including lead, gasoline, diesel and trace amounts of methamphetamines, following the existence of a homeless camp,” the province said last week, announcing a plan for soil remediation.