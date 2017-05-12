Briefing highlights
- Muskoka property market thriving
- Toronto, Victoria named hottest luxury cities
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York poised for weaker open
- Loonie at about 73 cents
- German economic growth speeds up
Muskoka vs. the Hamptons
Ontario’s Muskoka playground may not be quite as famous as the Hamptons, but its real estate market is faring far better.
Indeed, says a new report, real estate in “Toronto’s weekend resort market” is booming while the Hamptons suffer the uncertainties of New York.
“Especially notable is that certain second-home resort markets that are closely tied to a major urban area are often at the mercy of these feeder markets,” said the study released this week by Christie’s International Real Estate and Toronto’s Chestnut Park Real Estate, its Canadian affiliate.
“The upside of this trend can be seen in Toronto’s weekend resort market of Muskoka,” it added.
“This seasonal resort destination experienced a remarkable year of recreational property sales, echoing trends in sales and price activity in the Greater Toronto Area which saw values increase by 20 per cent in 2016 alone.”
Then there’s the other side of that phenomenon.
“Conversely, the downside of this trend can be difficult for second-home resort markets that rely on the fortunes of other cities, such as New York and the Hamptons, and London with various resort markets including Barbados,” the report said.
Sales of properties worth $1-million or more in second-home resort markets surged 36 per cent last year, while slipping 3 per cent in the U.S., where potential purchasers often don't buy in an election year.
Here’s a direct look at Muskoka versus its counterparts:
“Ironically, the increase in sales volume is having a dramatic impact on supply, consistent with the urban market experience,” Chris Kapches, Chestnut Park’s chief executive officer, said of Muskoka.
“The recreational marketplace is beginning to mirror Toronto,” he added in the report.
Canada’s luxury markets are faring well across the board, though “luxury” may take on a different meaning when the average price of a detached homes tops the $1.5-million mark, as it does in Toronto.
The report also ranked Toronto and Victoria as the world’s hottest luxury markets.
World's hottest luxury property markets
|Rank
|2016
|2017
|1
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Toronto, Ontario
|2
|Toronto, Ontario
|Victoria, B.C.
|3
|Victoria, B.C.
|San Francisco, California
|4
|Valencia, Spain
|Austin, Texas
|5
|San Francisco, California
|Charleston, S. Carolina
|6
|Jackson Hole, Wyoming
|Auckland, New Zealand
|7
|Costa Smeralda, Sardinia
|Paris, France
|8
|Portland, Oregon
|Portland, Oregon
|9
|Sydney, Australia
|Sydney, Australia
|10
|Stockholm, Sweden
|San Diego, California
CHRISTIE'S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE
“Toronto recorded the shortest time to sell a luxury property (17 days on market, down from 28 days the year prior), fuelled by incredibly low inventory and rapid price increases that prompted both buyers and sellers to act,” the report said, suggesting that Ontario’s recent market-cooling measures may cool things off.
“Toronto was joined atop the rankings by another Canadian city, Victoria, which witnessed its best year ever for luxury home sales,” it added.
“The provincial capital saw a significant uptick from affluent international buyers who were deterred by nearby Vancouver’s new 15 per-cent tax on overseas purchases and opted for Victoria instead.”
Like Toronto’s, that Vancouver area tax is levied by the province.
Markets mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, up in Europe and poised for a fall in New York.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.7 per cent.
In Europe, the Paris CAC 40 was up marginally by about 5:45 a.m. ET, while Germany’s DAX and London’s FTSE 100 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was at just about 73 cents (U.S.).
“This morning has started in positive fashion for the euro zone, in what is fast becoming the go-to growth driver of the western world,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony, referring to a report showing economic growth in Germany at a faster pace of 0.6 per cent in the first quarter.
“German Q1 GDP should have come as no surprise given the positive signs coming out of the industrial powerhouse over recent months,” he added.
“With the French hoping to strengthen their economy in the wake of Macron’s election victory, there appears to be an end to the sight of the protracted downturn seen in the euro zone.”
How markets ended Thursday
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
