As Paul McCartney so famously asked, will you still need me when I’m 64?

Perhaps not for Statistics Canada’s labour force measure, which Bank of Montreal’s chief economist says is being skewed by my generation and has thus become “almost meaningless.”

Douglas Porter was referring to Friday’s labour force survey, the Statistics Canada monthly report that is so widely watched.

As The Globe and Mail’s Rachelle Younglai reported, the latest reading showed unemployment dipping to 6.8 per cent in November from 7 per cent a month earlier.

The federal agency and economists noted that the jobless rate declined as fewer people went hunting for work. When that happens, they’re not counted as part of the labour force. Friday’s U.S. jobs report showed much the same thing.

“While technically true, we would point out that the labour force measure is rapidly becoming an almost meaningless number, because it includes all adults,” Mr. Porter said in a research note.

“It includes the rapidly growing population above the age 64 – why, even Sir Paul McCartney is now above that age (well above, in fact),” he added, referring to the former Beatle’s When I’m 64 on the classic 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Mr. Porter added that the share of “the typical working age cohort,” the 15 -64 age group, is “either: a) holding steady near all-time highs (in Canada), or b) slowly but surely rising again (in the U.S.).”

He noted that the prime participation rate in Canada, which has held relatively steady for several years, as this chart shows, stands well above that of the United States.

Mr. Porter wasn’t saying the numbers are wrong. Nor was he suggesting that Canada’s unemployment rate isn’t elevated.

This has been an issue before.

Consider, for example, the spike in Statistics Canada’s measure of unemployment, to 8.8 per cent, in Kelowna, B.C.

The agency will stand by that reading, noting a standard error measure, but the folks in Kelowna will tell you the region’s job market is stronger than that.

While Kelowna is believed to have seen an influx of workers from Alberta, it’s also seen as a wonderful retirement community, which may well skew the findings.