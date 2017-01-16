Briefing highlights
Settling for less
Canada’s residential real estate industry is coming off a record - and massive - year.
And Canadians are going to have save longer for a home down payment or settle for less, the country’s real estate association said as it warned of fewer sales this year.
The comments from the chief economist of the Canadian Real Estate Association came as the group reported a 2.2-per-cent rise in sales in December from a month earlier, and a drop of 5 per cent from a year earlier.
Gregory Klump was referring to what the group expects will be a dampening caused by new federal mortgage regulations aimed at cooling overheating markets.
Vancouver is already slumping, though it has also been hit by a new tax on foreign buyers.
“Home sales are unlikely to benefit the Canadian economy as much in 2017 as they did in 2016,” Mr. Klump said in the association’s monthly report.
“New regulations mean that in order to qualify for a mortgage, home buyers will either have to save longer for a bigger down payment or purchase a lower-priced home,” he added.
“In urban centres where the latter are in short supply, that’s likely to translate into fewer sales.”
That’s this year. The industry presumably has some money tucked away given what was a huge 2016.
“For all of 2016, the total value of Canadian residential real estate transactions hit a record high $263-billion (realtors rejoice!), up 17.7 per cent from the prior year as both volumes (+6.3 per cent) and the average transaction price (+10.7 per cent) rose,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic.
“It was a massive year for Canadian residential real estate but, as always, location was paramount,” he added.
Toronto and Vancouver alone drove more than half of the year’s increase in transaction volume, while the Prairies remained a drag. The picture has changed somewhat heading into 2017, with Vancouver correcting, Calgary stabilizing, and some strength emerging in long-stagnant Montreal and Ottawa, while Toronto keeps on doing its thing.”
Given the divergence of Canada’s housing markets, national averages don’t tell the story.
But for what it’s worth, the average sales price rose 3.5 per cent in December from a year earlier, and the MLS home price index, which is deemed a better measure, by 14.2 per cent.
Among the interesting monthly findings is that there were 4.6 months of supply of homes nationally in December, but in some of the hot regions just one or two months.
“The tight balance between housing supply and demand in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe region is without precedent (the region includes the GTA, Hamilton-Burlington, Oakville-Milton, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, Brantford, the Niagara Region, Barrie and nearby cottage country),” the group said.
“The number of months of inventory in December ranged between one and two months in many of these housing markets, and stood below one month in the Durham Region, Orangeville, Oakville-Milton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Brantford and Cambridge.”
Victoria's secrets
As Mike Nugent puts it, “You can’t sell something that isn’t there.”
Mr. Nugent made that comment earlier in the month when, as outgoing president of the Victoria Real Estate Board, he released record numbers highlighting the area’s housing boom.
Indeed, the British Columbia capital and its surrounding regions are seeing soaring home prices and enviable labour market stability that go hand in hand.
On the jobs front, Victoria boasts an unemployment rate of just 5 per cent, among the lowest in Canada.
It’s not that the labour market is surging, but rather is solid.
Employment rose 2.1 per cent last year, supported by technology, tourism, the Esquimalt Canadian Forces base, postsecondary education and the fact that Victoria is the seat of the provincial government, among other things.
“It’s a pretty stable labour market there,” said BMO's Mr. Kavcic.
Both Victoria and Vancouver, he added, are enjoying sectors that are strong at this point, such as construction and professional services.
That, in turn, is helping to fuel the housing market. That, and anecdotal evidence that foreign money is flowing into Victoria properties, having been driven out of Vancouver by the 15-per-cent tax on non-Canadian buyers.
The housing boom has been linked to the strong labour market “notably when jobs were growing well above 4 per cent year over year in the second half of 2015 and in the first quarter of 2016,” said National Bank senior economist Marc Pinsonneault.
“Let me add also that Victoria’s market does not have the same affordability problem as Vancouver.”
Nugent’s group reported record 2016 sales and an annual jump of almost 24 per cent in the benchmark price of a single family home in the city’s core, to $758,500.
This came as the supply of homes for sale dwindled, with active listings down almost 41 per cent in December from a year earlier.
“We expect sales to continue to be strong but we don’t expect to see the phenomenal activity we saw in 2016 for 2017,” Mr. Nugent said.
“Inventory continues to be low,” he added.
“You can’t sell something that isn’t there. There is certainly an ongoing demand for properties.”
There are various measures of Canadian housing markets, and they all show Victoria booming.
The latest reading of the Teranet-National Bank home price index, for example, showed prices up almost 18 per cent on an annual basis.
The ratio of new listings to sales shows that Victoria has been a seller’s market since April, 2015, as “sales increased regularly up to December, 2015, followed by a spike that extended up to April, 2016,” said National Bank’s Mr. Pinsonneault.
“True, sales have decreased since then, but in November they were still 16.5 per cent over their level of March, 2015, while new listings were about the same. So market conditions remained rather tight.”
The region obviously has a lot going for it, from Vancouver Island’s natural beauty to cool neighbourhood favourites like the Blue Fox Cafe and the frequent back and forth of float planes.
Like every city, it also has its problems.
Take, as an example, the provincial government’s efforts to overhaul a prominent area near the Victoria courthouse and turn it into playground space.
“The testing of soil samples determined the presence of residual contaminants, including lead, gasoline, diesel and trace amounts of methamphetamines, following the existence of a homeless camp,” the province said last week, announcing a plan for soil remediation.
Luxottica, Essilor strike deal
A global eyewear-industry giant is in the making through the merger Italy’s Luxottica Group, owner of the Ray-Bay and Oakley brands, and France’s Essilor International, the top maker of prescription lens.
The new company, to be called EssilorLuxottica, will have a market value of almost €50-billion ($53-billion U.S.), annual sales of €15-billion, annual operating income of €3.5-billion, 140,000 employees and sales in 150 countries. The merger marks one of the Europe’s biggest cross-border deals, The Globe and Mail’s Eric Reguly reports.
In addition to forming the largest eyewear company by a long shot, the deal would solve two problems that had the potential to damage both companies.
The first was succession planning at Luxxotica, whose 81-year-old founder and controlling shareholder, Leonardo del Vecchio, one of the richest men in Italy, has had problems keeping his senior executive team in tact. His successor will almost certainly be Hubert Sagnières, 61, Essilor’s French Canadian chairman and CEO, though the two companies did not specifically mention succession plans.
