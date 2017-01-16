Canada’s residential real estate industry is coming off a record - and massive - year.

And Canadians are going to have save longer for a home down payment or settle for less, the country’s real estate association said as it warned of fewer sales this year.

The comments from the chief economist of the Canadian Real Estate Association came as the group reported a 2.2-per-cent rise in sales in December from a month earlier, and a drop of 5 per cent from a year earlier.

Gregory Klump was referring to what the group expects will be a dampening caused by new federal mortgage regulations aimed at cooling overheating markets.

Vancouver is already slumping, though it has also been hit by a new tax on foreign buyers.

“Home sales are unlikely to benefit the Canadian economy as much in 2017 as they did in 2016,” Mr. Klump said in the association’s monthly report.

“New regulations mean that in order to qualify for a mortgage, home buyers will either have to save longer for a bigger down payment or purchase a lower-priced home,” he added.

“In urban centres where the latter are in short supply, that’s likely to translate into fewer sales.”

That’s this year. The industry presumably has some money tucked away given what was a huge 2016.

“For all of 2016, the total value of Canadian residential real estate transactions hit a record high $263-billion (realtors rejoice!), up 17.7 per cent from the prior year as both volumes (+6.3 per cent) and the average transaction price (+10.7 per cent) rose,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“It was a massive year for Canadian residential real estate but, as always, location was paramount,” he added.

Toronto and Vancouver alone drove more than half of the year’s increase in transaction volume, while the Prairies remained a drag. The picture has changed somewhat heading into 2017, with Vancouver correcting, Calgary stabilizing, and some strength emerging in long-stagnant Montreal and Ottawa, while Toronto keeps on doing its thing.”

Given the divergence of Canada’s housing markets, national averages don’t tell the story.

But for what it’s worth, the average sales price rose 3.5 per cent in December from a year earlier, and the MLS home price index, which is deemed a better measure, by 14.2 per cent.

Among the interesting monthly findings is that there were 4.6 months of supply of homes nationally in December, but in some of the hot regions just one or two months.

“The tight balance between housing supply and demand in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe region is without precedent (the region includes the GTA, Hamilton-Burlington, Oakville-Milton, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, Brantford, the Niagara Region, Barrie and nearby cottage country),” the group said.

“The number of months of inventory in December ranged between one and two months in many of these housing markets, and stood below one month in the Durham Region, Orangeville, Oakville-Milton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Brantford and Cambridge.”