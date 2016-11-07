This could be the week from hell across global financial markets if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential race or the election results in a hung jury.

Both are distinct possibilities, based on recent polls. And, anyway, polls can be wrong, as investors learned only too well from the Brexit referendum.

Markets don’t like uncertainty, and this week is chock full of it. Already, the S&P 500 has racked up nine straight trading days of losses.

“Political uncertainty certainly rose back to the fore [last] week, with the national polls tightening and some key swing states returning to ‘toss-up’ status,” said BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“After getting all but ruled out after the third debate, the market is now pricing in more than one-third (and trending up) odds of Trump winning the White House,” he added.

“For a little perspective, that’s about three times more likely than an evenly matched team overcoming a 3-1 series deficit – buckle up.”

So far, as we kick off a new week one day before what will be a historic election under any scenario, markets are rallying on the latest developments.

Here’s something of a guide:

Potential impact

Observers believe a Trump victory would immediately roil financial markets, knocking down stocks and certain currencies, the Canadian dollar among them.

What could follow that is a question mark.

“The consensus is that a victory for Donald Trump ... would deal a lasting blow to the U.S. stock market,” said John Higgins, chief markets economist at Capital Economics.

“Our sense, though, is that the performance of the S&P 500 would be a bit like that of the FTSE 100 in the wake of the U.K.’s vote for Brexit – after a lurch to the downside, a weaker currency and a lack of radical policy changes in practice would fuel a recovery.”

That’s the longer term. Watch out for Wednesday morning, particularly given the market declines since the polls changed after the revelation of an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.

Of course, the waters muddied further when the FBI said Sunday that it hadn't changed its mind and still believed charges weren't warranted.

“We think the index would take a much bigger knock if Trump actually won the race to the White House, which now seems quite possible,” Mr. Higgins said.

“When there was a ‘shock’ outcome in 1948, the stock market fell by around 10 per cent.”

His bottom line for a Trump win:

“The upshot is that while we would expect the S&P 500 to break below 2,000 in the event of a Trump victory, we wouldn’t feel compelled to cut our current end-2017 forecast of 2,300.”

Currencies could be exceptionally volatile. Indeed, “anxiety haunts the currency market,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

“The dollar’s the main loser in G10, beating only the Canadian dollar which is an obvious ‘loser’ from Mr. Trump winning,” Mr. Juckes said.

Should Mr. Trump win, the U.S. dollar would slide against the euro and yen, while gaining on the Canadian and Mexican currencies, meaning the loonie could tumble to about 74 cents (U.S.), predicted Bipan Rai, executive director of CIBC World Markets.

Not only that, said Mr. Rai, a “Trump surprise win could see markets price in a [Bank of Canada] rate cut more aggressively, which would hurt the [Canadian dollar’s] prospects going forward.”

Some others see the loonie sinking potentially closer to the 70-cent mark.

If Ms. Clinton wins, said Mr. Rai, “stocks and other risk markets would rally while the [U.S. dollar] would recover some ground against the majors.”

Commodities, too, would be affected, with Société Générale predicting gold would surge by 10 per cent on a Trump win, while JPMorgan Chase sees Brent crude sliding to $43 a barrel, the latter assuming a Republican House and Democratic Senate.

Forecasts for U.S. Treasuries look interesting, too. Because the uncertainty surrounding a Trump victory could delay the next interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, now expected in December, JPMorgan believes the yield on the two-year Treasury could dip while that on the 10-year climbs.

A hung jury

And then there’s the possibility of a period of not knowing.

“Given Brexit precedent, markets would trade in a very skittish manner,” said Mr. Rai.

“We’ll be seeing a lot of swing state results early so we think this scenario isn’t all that likely but if the uncertainty does extend deep into the night, then we could see reactions closer to the Trump victory scenario in the short-term.”

Some observers point to the Bush-Gore standoff, and suggest that a similar Clinton-Trump scenario could be more troublesome.

“This risk premium should be greater if the Clinton-Trump election result is contested, for obvious and not-so-obvious reasons,” said John Normand, JPMorgan’s chief of foreign exchange, commodities and international rates research.

“The obvious reason is that the policy environment in 2017 appears so binary: It will either be fairly conventional (even if even more redistributive) under Clinton, or could be quite radical under Trump (depending on Congress’s complexion and Trump’s penchant for executive orders),” he added.

“The not-so-obvious reason is that few markets carry a material risk premium already for a prolonged recount ... So if this contest, which has already proven to be one of the more merciless face-offs since Burr duelled Hamilton, extends beyond next Wednesday, markets seem ill-prepared to relive 2000.”

Where markets stand now

Sunday’s developments have perked up the markets as investors go back to their original thoughts, that Ms. Clinton will win the race.

“The outcome of the U.S. presidential election is important for the global markets, as the new U.S. president will set the tone for the world’s most powerful economy’s external politics and trade relations for the next four years,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

“In this context, the Republican Party nominee Donald Trump’s victory could be expected to hit the business sentiment across the global markets, hence is defined as a major, world-wide risk from a market perspective heading into Tuesday’s election.”

Stocks are now gaining around the world, with New York also poised for a stronger open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 1.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.4 and 1.6 per cent by about 4:15 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“This morning, yesterday’s statement from the FBI, that there was nothing new in the latest batch of Clinton e-mails, has swung market sentiment back towards a Clinton win and risk is ‘on,’” said Société Générale’s Mr. Juckes.

“Whether voters see it that, we’ll see soon enough. Gold, yen are down; yields, equities, oil and the dollar are up. Not much point overthinking it all, and not much point worrying about data today.

How markets ended Friday.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL » SOURCE: QUANDL

Canada in the eye of a storm

The fallout from a Trump presidency could affect Canada in several ways.

Most notable would be the potential impact on trade, an obvious given that the U.S. is Canada’s largest trading partner and that we are part of the North American free-trade agreement, which Mr. Trump wants to renegotiate or even tear up.

“In the case of a Trump presidency, while not all his proposals would be harmful for Canada, the overall impact would be negative,” said Charles St-Arnaud and David Wagner of Nomura’s economics group.

“This would arise from the likely decline in trade, coming from both a rejection of trade agreements and his impact on the U.S. economy, increased border friction and increased environmental costs,” they added in a report.

“Another channel would be through higher borrowing costs in Canada due to higher yields in the U.S., leading to increased financial stability risk in Canada, given the vulnerability of Canadian households to higher interest rates.”

Of course, Mr. Trump would approve the Keystone XL pipeline, a boon to Canada.

And don’t forget that Ms. Clinton, too, would have an impact on trade, given that she doesn’t support the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, although her policies are seen as being nowhere near as harsh where Canada is concerned.

“A negative impact on trade could not come at a worse time for Canada, considering how a recovery in export growth will be crucial to stimulate business investment and growth locally, and this may require policy makers to stimulate the economy through both fiscal and monetary policy,” said Mr. St-Arnaud and Mr. Wagner.

Some suggest Mr. Trump’s policies could even spark a U.S. recession, which would, of course, also affect Canada.

Of course, as BMO’s chief economist Douglas Porter pointed out, nobody knows what happens after the final results are in.

“While the tighter polls have ramped up the uncertainty for investors, there is one thing we can say with certainty – our forecasts will not be changing significantly on Nov. 9, whatever the outcome,” Mr. Porter said.

“A consensus is building over what the various possible electoral combinations could mean for markets and the economy, but the plain truth is that no one really knows,” he added in a report.

“While many believe that a flight-to-safety bid would unfold in the event of a Trump victory, there is still an active debate on the ultimate direction of both the U.S. dollar and long-term Treasury yields in that circumstance; for example, the so-called flight might not include the greenback in this instance. Moreover, we simply cannot know how much (or more probably, how little) of a candidate’s proposals will ever remotely see the light of day.”