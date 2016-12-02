Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The housing prices in Toronto have increased by 23 per cent in November compared with a year ago. (Melissa Renwick for The Globe and Mail)
The housing prices in Toronto have increased by 23 per cent in November compared with a year ago. (Melissa Renwick for The Globe and Mail)

Toronto leads rising housing prices as Vancouver market cools Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brent Jang

VANCOUVER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Greater Toronto Area has solidified its position as the leader for rising prices in Canada’s housing sector while the Vancouver region cools off.

The average price of detached properties sold in the GTA last month reached a record $1.06-million, up 27.6 per cent from November, 2015, according to new data from the Toronto Real Estate Board. It is the third consecutive time that the monthly average price for detached houses in the Toronto region has surpassed the million-dollar mark.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brent Jang on Twitter: @brentcjang

Also on The Globe and Mail

Are mortgage rates set to rise? Three indicators to watch (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular