The Greater Toronto Area has solidified its position as the leader for rising prices in Canada’s housing sector while the Vancouver region cools off.

The average price of detached properties sold in the GTA last month reached a record $1.06-million, up 27.6 per cent from November, 2015, according to new data from the Toronto Real Estate Board. It is the third consecutive time that the monthly average price for detached houses in the Toronto region has surpassed the million-dollar mark.

