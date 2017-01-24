Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Highland’s innovation is a double-coating system around existing anti-ADHD molecules that delays the release of the underlying drug into the body until hours after ingestion. (Mehmet Dilsiz/iStockphoto)
Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

A Toronto biotech startup hoping to shake up the multibillion-dollar Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder drug market has raised $200-million (U.S.) to bring its first product to market in a debt deal brokered by Morgan Stanley & Co.

Toronto-based Highland Therapeutics is tiny – it has just 25 people – but has secured the funding through a wholly owned subsidiary in anticipation of receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July for a treatment it hopes will bring relief to parents of children with ADHD. “We think this drug has the potential to be a game-changer for patients struggling with ADHD,” said Highland’s Canadian-born CEO David Lickrish, who runs the firm from the Cayman Islands. He said the debt deal, partly contingent upon gaining FDA approval, will enable Highland to “challenge for leadership in this category.”

