Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Steve Irvine, Founder & CEO at Integrate.AI, poses for a picture in Toronto, Saturday February 4, 2017. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
Steve Irvine, Founder & CEO at Integrate.AI, poses for a picture in Toronto, Saturday February 4, 2017. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)

Toronto startup Integrate.AI scores big-league executive hires Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A well-funded Toronto artificial-intelligence startup founded by a former Facebook Inc. executive has snagged three marquee hires.

Integrate.AI, founded earlier this year by Steve Irvine, Facebook’s former marketing-partner program head, has hired Jason Silver, Airbnb Inc.’s Toronto-based territory manager for Canada, the Midwest and eastern United States; Kathryn Hume, former president of New York-based Fast Forward Labs, an artificial-intelligence consultancy to Fortune-500 companies; and Tyler Schnoebelen, a Silicon Valley-based AI and user-experience veteran and linguistics scholar who has written papers on emoticons.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Rebranding BlackBerry as a software firm a big challenge: COO (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular