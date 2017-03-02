The parent company of the Toronto Star has finally chosen its new CEO, with an announcement to come as early as Friday.

Several external candidates made the shortlist for the top job at Torstar Corp. after a protracted search, according to multiple sources familiar with the process. Current Torstar CEO David Holland will retire Friday after more than 30 years with the Toronto-based newspaper and digital media company; Torstar said in a press release earlier this week that it expected to announce a successor “very soon.”

Report Typo/Error