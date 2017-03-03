Torstar Corp., owner of the Toronto Star, has picked John Boynton as its new president and chief executive officer, succeeding David Holland, who retires today.

Mr. Boynton, 53, is an executive at loyalty marketing company Aimia Inc. Prior to working at Aimia, he spent 12 years at Rogers Communications Inc., where he was an executive vice-president and chief marketing officer before his departure in 2014.

He takes over the post March 31.

Born and raised in Toronto, Mr. Boynton is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Richard Ivey School of Business.

He will be the 11th president and CEO of Torstar and the 10th publisher of the Toronto Star in the newspaper's 125-year history.

"John is a proven strategic leader and a turnaround specialist with a unique blend of marketing and advertising experience that will benefit both Torstar's newspapers and its digital businesses," Torstar chairman John Honderich said in a release.

