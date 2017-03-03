Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Outgoing Torstar president and CEO David Holland looks on at the annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 5, 2010. (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)
Outgoing Torstar president and CEO David Holland looks on at the annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 5, 2010. (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)

Torstar names John Boynton as new CEO Add to ...

Staff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Torstar Corp., owner of the Toronto Star, has picked John Boynton as its new president and chief executive officer, succeeding David Holland, who retires today.

Mr. Boynton, 53, is an executive at loyalty marketing company Aimia Inc. Prior to working at Aimia, he spent 12 years at Rogers Communications Inc., where he was an executive vice-president and chief marketing officer before his departure in 2014.

He takes over the post March 31.

Born and raised in Toronto, Mr. Boynton is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Richard Ivey School of Business.

He will be the 11th president and CEO of Torstar and the 10th publisher of the Toronto Star in the newspaper's 125-year history.

"John is a proven strategic leader and a turnaround specialist with a unique blend of marketing and advertising experience that will benefit both Torstar's newspapers and its digital businesses," Torstar chairman John Honderich said in a release.

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 
  • Torstar Corp
    $1.83
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated March 2 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular