The owner of the Toronto Star and other media operations said on Wednesday it made provisions to cut 110 jobs in the first quarter after reporting another drop in revenue and continuing losses.

Torstar said it’s aiming for $5.3-million of annualized savings from the previously announced downsizing.

The Toronto-based newspaper and digital media company reported a $24.4-million loss in the first three months of this year.

Its revenue in the first quarter was down by $18.1-million or 10 per cent from the same time last year.

Both Star Media Group and Metroland Media continued to see print advertising declines in the quarter, particularly in national advertising. Declines were more moderate in retail advertising.

One area of growth was Torstar’s stake in VerticalScope, a Toronto-based company that operates websites for niche audiences, with interests such as pets and cars. Vertical Scope’s revenue grew 22 per cent in the quarter.

The company continued to cut costs on the Toronto Star’s tablet edition, known as “Star Touch.” The quarter saw a decline of $3.7-million in net investment in that project, which was initially a multimillion-dollar bid to reshape the media company for the future. In his final earnings call in March, outgoing CEO David Holland said that his successor would need to “reflect hard” on the future of Star Touch. The company has planned to invest $2-million to $4-million in Star Touch this year, ramping down its spending and cutting costs.

In his first call with analysts as the new CEO of Torstar, John Boynton said that the time spent with the tablet edition continues to be strong – in the past the company has reported that users spend 30 minutes per day on average with its content – but that it is failing to attract new users.

“The volume doesn’t look like it’s progressing at all,” he said. “The time spent on the device and the engagement with the consumer looks very strong, but nothing different to report in terms of accumulated subscriber growth. So we’re currently just in review phase.”

On the call, Mr. Boynton said that his job will be to examine the company’s assets, and the consumer segments it wants to reach.

“We’re not looking [at] rounding at the edges,” he said. “We’re looking to do something significant.”

With files from The Canadian Press

